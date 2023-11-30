Opinion

Now that is what I call an unnatural position

This may be a tipping point, a decision in a high profile game so outrageously bad and out of keeping with the spirit of the game, that the football authorities will be forced to address how the interpretation of handball in the penalty box has evolved over the last few years.

You may argue that you would be hard pressed to find anyone who will defend the award of PSG’s penalty, however, I suspect that may be down to the fact that the penny has now dropped. The emperor has been shown to have no clothes and anyone not laughing will stick out like a sore thumb.

Those that are scrambling to decry Tuesday night’s decision have not been quite so vocal in condemning similar penalty awards in the Premier League, where the ball has struck a defender’s arm that was not rigidly attached to his torso.

The PSG incident was not some rogue official going off-script and making a decision that was totally out of step with current trends in the game. This was a decision reached by experts with access to video technology that examined the incident and concluded, in their infinite wisdom, that a penalty should be awarded.

I appreciate that the rules of the game and their interpretation shift over the years and that incidents which would not have troubled the referee 10 or 20 years ago, are judged differently today.

In recent memory, tackles that might have not even warranted a free-kick in days gone by, may these days result in a booking, or even a sending-off. And even if you don’t agree with that trend, at least you can appreciate the motivation behind it. Fewer broken legs.

However, why the change in the interpretation of handball?

What does it add to the game to view every glancing blow of the ball against a defender’s arm as worthy of a penalty?

Who decided that what the game was missing was a few randomly awarded penalties based on the pure lottery of whether your arm happened to be in the way as the ball pinged around the penalty box?

I do recall a tortuous post-match debate on Match of the Day a few years ago, concluding with Gary Lineker pronouncing that it would make things a lot simpler if you just gave a penalty every time the ball touched a defender’s arm in the box. Then we wouldn’t have to worry about whether the player meant it or not. Wouldn’t it be great not to have to worry about intent?

Well, be careful what you wish for, because that’s pretty much what we have now.

I think the last couple of seasons have demonstrated that you do have to worry about intent.

For goodness sake, we now have defenders going into tackles with their hands behind their back.

Now that’s what I would call an “unnatural position”.