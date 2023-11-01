News

No one is leaving Newcastle United now for Manchester United – Darren Bent

An interesting discussion regarding the current respective merits of Manchester United and Newcastle United.

Darren Bent and Talksport host Andy Goldstein on very different sides of the debate.

Would Eddie Howe and/or any of his players move to Old Trafford, if Manchester United made a move for them?

Darren Bent and Andy Goldstein on Talksport, discussing the relative merits and attractiveness of Newcastle United and Manchester United ahead of Wednesday night’s match – 31 October 2023:

Darren Bent:

“Do you think Eddie Howe would leave Newcastle right now to go to Manchester United? Absolutely not.”

Andy Goldstein:

“Yes, I do.”

Darren Bent:

“Then you are bonkers.”

Andy Goldstein:

“Is Man United a bigger club?

“Do you think any player at Newcastle, wouldn’t leave Newcastle to play for Man United?

“Do you think Callum Wilson would?”

Darren Bent:

“Right now? No, no, no.”

Andy Goldstein:

“Of course he [Eddie Howe] would [leave Newcastle for Man U].

“What are you talking about?!”

Darren Bent:

“Where the two clubs are right now, Eddie Howe isn’t leaving Newcastle United to go to Manchester United.

“No one is leaving [Newcastle United to go to Man U].

“All the Newcastle players are staying where they are.

“They are more stable. Not leaving. For what? Stable owner. Good manager. Feel-good factor around the club.

“What am I leaving [Newcastle] for? Mid-table? No thanks!

“No one is leaving Newcastle United now for Manchester United.”