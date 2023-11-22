News

Nightmare for Bruno Guimaraes and even worse for Joelinton – Brazil 0 Argentina 1

The final scoreline read Brazil 0 Argentina 1, a third World Cup group qualifier defeat in a row for Brazil but this time they can count themselves very unlucky.

The game delayed by half an hour after fighting between the two sets of fans as the national anthems were played, when the game eventually kicked off (at 1am UK time in early hours of Wednesday) the friction carried onto the pitch.

Both teams were getting stuck in but you couldn’t help thinking the referee massively favoured the visitors, 26 fouls given against Brazil and only 16 against Argentina, whilst three yellows and a red (more of that later…) for the home side, yet somehow not a single card for the visitors.

Bruno Guimaraes started once again for his country and the Newcastle midfielder helping Brazil be the better team but they couldn’t take their chances. The likes of Martinelli, Rodrygo, Jesus and Raphina all going close and Brazil should have scored with their far greater goal threat.

However, a smash and grab as Otamendi scored a header from a corner on 63 minutes, the only serious effort on target all game from Argentina, who only had one other effort of any description on target in the entire match.

Joelinton came off the bench on 72 minutes but nine minutes later was red carded. A ridiculous decision as Rodrigo De Paul was hanging on to Joelinton as he ran with the ball, then when the Brazil midfielder pushed him in the chest, the Argentina player pretended he’d been hit in the face to get the NUFC star sent off.

Bruno Guimaraes had been one of a number of Brazil players subbed three minutes earlier as they chased the game.

So, a nightmare for Bruno Guimaraes with now three defeats in a row in these World Cup qualifiers he has started, but even worse for Joelinton to pick up that disgraceful red card decision.

That leaves the South American qualifying group looking like this on Wednesday morning:

No panic stations just yet for Brazil in terms of qualification (Though Head Coach Fernando Diniz may be fearing the worst…) as the top six will automatically qualify and the seventh goes into a play-off.

In Miguel Almiron’s absence, Paraguay lost 1-0 at home to Colombia and have that play-off place at the moment just on goal difference. A minor miracle really as they have scored only one goal in their six qualifiers so far.

It is now a massive ten months wait for all the South American players before their next World Cup qualifiers in September 2024, though Brazil have a friendly in March 2024 at Wembley against England.

Newcastle United players on international duty in November 2023:

Wednesday 15 November

Israel 1 Switzerland 1

Fabian Schar missing from the matchday squad for this Euro qualifier due to ‘muscular problems’, hopefully just a precaution

Thursday 16 November

Slovakia 4 Iceland 2

A brilliant night for Martin Dubravka.

Slovakia needed a point to guarantee qualification for Germany next summer and they did it in some style, hitting four goals.

Martin Dubravka picked up a yellow card and Iceland scored with their only two efforts on target in this Euro qualifier, however, the Newcastle keeper won’t have been too concerned about that at the final whistle, as he celebrated reaching the Euro 2024 finals.

Azerbaijan 3 Sweden 0

Sweden already having no chance of qualification but nice to see Emil Krafth back playing for his country after more than a year’s absence due to injury. The Newcastle defender introduced at 2-0 down in this Euro qualifier, playing the final half hour.

Colombia 2 Brazil 1

A disastrous night for Bruno Guimaraes and his international teammates, as Joelinton sat this one out as an unused sub.

All looked to be going according to plan as Martinelli gave Brazil a fourth minute lead, set up by Vinicius Junior.

However, two late goals in four minutes from Luis Diaz saw this World Cup qualifier turned on its head. Bruno Guimaraes playing ok but poor defending from the likes of Arsenal’s Gabriel and Marquinhos of PSG handing victory to the home side.

England Elite League side (Under 20s) 0 Italy Under 20s 3

Lewis Hall started this latest England Elite Squad match.

The Newcastle United left sided player completing the whole match as the England youngsters lost 3-0 at home to Italy.

Friday 17 November

England 2 Malta 0

Kieran Trippier played the full match in this latest Euro qualifier, picking up his 46th England cap.

The Newcastle United defender one of the few to do himself justice against such woeful opposition.

Saturday 18 November

Switzerland 1 Kosovo 1

Fabian Schar passed fit to return to the Switzerland matchday squad and watched on as his teammates drew this Euro qualifier.

However, with Israel losing to Romania, it has now meant Switzerland guaranteed to be in Germany next summer, with a game still to be played on Tuesday in this group, away to Romania.

Serbia Under 21s 0 England Under 21s 3

Tino Livramento starring in this Under 21s Euro qualifying group game, the Newcastle defender playing the full 90 minutes.

Sunday 19 November

Bosnia and Herzegovina 1 Slovakia 2

With Slovakia having already qualified in some style for Germany next summer, Martin Dubravka given a shift off to allow another keeper a game. In the Newcastle goalkeeper’s absence yet another win for Slovakia in this final Euro group qualifier.

Sweden 2 Estonia 0

Great to see Emil Krafth back starting for Sweden.

This was his first 90 minutes for Sweden in 17 months, following that awful injury away at Tranmere in August 2022.

A dead rubber of a Euro qualifier as Sweden’s qualifying chances disappeared a long time ago, nice story though for Emil Krafth to start in a 2-0 win.

Monday 20 November

North Macedonia 1 England 1

Yet another uninspiring display under an uninspiring Gareth Southgate.

Kieran Trippier had withdrawn from the squad ahead of this final Euro qualifier, to deal with a personal matter.

England needing a second half own goal to save them from defeat to lowly North Macedonia, who had taken the lead just before half-time, when a penalty was awarded. Pickford saving initially but penalty taker Bardhi scoring with the follow up.

Germany Under 20s 2 England Elite League side (Under 20s) 3

Lewis Hall arrived as a second half sub in this latest England Elite Squad match.

The Newcastle United left sided player coming on after 60 minutes with the scoreline 2-2.

England going down to 10 men when Nelson Abbey was sent off with 11 minutes to go but despite going a man down, Lewis Hall and his international teammates coming up with a winning goal a minute into added time, scored by Charlie Webster.

Tuesday 21 November

