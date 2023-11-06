News

Nico Schlotterbeck talks ahead of facing Newcastle United – Still in shock from Bayern Munich?

Nico Schlotterbeck has been speaking ahead of Tuesday night’s match against Newcastle United.

Whilst Newcastle United were picking up a deserved win over Arsenal on Saturday, Borussia Dortmund not doing quite so well.

Previously unbeaten in the Bundesliga all season, Nico Schlotterbeck and his Dortmund teammates having an absolute nightmare.

In front of their own fans, Dortmund hammered 4-0 by Bayern Munich, which included a hat-trick for Harry Kane.

Nico Schlotterbeck talking to the official Borussia Dortmund site ahead of Tuesday’s match against Newcastle United:

Nico Schlotterbeck on whether the group will go right down to the wire:

“I hope not.

“I hope we can get the job done before then.

“We now have to deliver two very good performances and approach the challenge with confidence.

“We showed what we can do in Newcastle.

“We’re now playing at home in front of our own fans. If we play well, then hopefully we won’t have to face a nervy final matchday.”

Nico Schlotterbeck on winning 1-0 at St James’ Park:

“Two weeks ago, we were told how difficult it is to cope away to Newcastle, how good they are, how strongly they press.

“We dealt with them extremely well, especially in the first half.

“You obviously need a bit of luck against top teams in the Champions League.

“In a battle in the rain like that, everyone has to give one-hundred percent and commit to the tackles.

“Our goalkeeper played well too and that helped us to get a win in Newcastle, which is not something most teams achieve.”

Nico Schlotterbeck on expectations for Tuesday’s match:

“I’m expecting an intense game.

“Newcastle will run for 90 minutes.

“They try to get to every ball.

“That’s very tough, especially for us centre-halves.

“If you take too long on the ball you will be punished.

“That’s why we have to play very precisely, be decisive in our actions, play our combinations well, and that will give us chances to finish off our attacks and hopefully score a few goals.”

Nico Schlotterbeck on atmosphere expectations when Tuesday’s game comes around:

“It was incredible how our fans showed up in Newcastle.

“The stadium was very loud to begin with, but we played well and before long you could only hear the chants from our fans.

“I don’t think you’ll even be able to hear the Newcastle fans when we’re at home, because our fans create such an unbelievable atmosphere.

“If we have that support behind us, we’ll have a good game.

“Hopefully that will give us the extra push we need to get the win.”