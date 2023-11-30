News

Nick Pope nominated for Premier League save of the month November 2023 – Vote now

The nominations have been revealed for Premier League save of the month, for November 2023.

Six goalkeepers / saves nominated in total.

Newcastle United keeper Nick Pope amongst them, for a stunning save against Chelsea last weekend.

Vote HERE for Nick Pope.

Premier League official announcement – 30 November 2023:

Six brilliant stops from six outstanding goalkeepers make up the nominations for the Castrol Premier League Save of the Month for November.

Guglielmo Vicario’s superb close-range stop from Nicolas Jackson? Alisson’s fine tip round a post to deny Phil Foden? Watch the contenders in the video above and vote for your favourite.

You, the fans, have until 12:00 GMT on Monday 4 December, after which the supporters’ votes will be combined with the choices from a panel of experts to determine the winner, who will be revealed next week.

November Castrol Save of the Month Shortlist

Guglielmo Vicario (Spurs 1-4 Chelsea)

Andre Onana (Man Utd 1-0 Luton)

Alisson (Man City 1-1 Liverpool)

Thomas Kaminski (Luton 2-1 Crystal Palace)

Nick Pope (Newcastle 4-1 Chelsea)

Alphonse Areola (Burnley 1-2 West Ham)

Six incredible saves from six incredible keepers. 💪

The nominees for the Castrol @premierleague Save of the Month for November… pic.twitter.com/HHAhfvSZwA — Castrol (@Castrol) November 30, 2023

