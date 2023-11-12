Opinion

Newcastle United – Yet another classic case of media not letting truth get in way of a good story

It has become a bit of a national pastime where Newcastle United are concerned.

The media not letting the truth get in the way of a good story.

Indeed, it has become an international pastime, such is the way the media now operates online and with Newcastle United now such a global story.

I have a Sunday morning quiz for you.

These are just six of the Newcastle United related headlines that have followed the defeat at Bournemouth and an incident at the end of the match, can you spot the odd one out?

‘Kieran Trippier involved in heated row with Newcastle fans after shock Bournemouth loss – Goal’

‘Trippier confronts angry Newcastle fans after loss – ESPN’

‘Trippier confronts angry Newcastle fans after dismal defeat at Bournemouth – Irish Examiner’

‘Furious Kieran Trippier confronts Newcastle fans after limp defeat at Bournemouth – The Mail’

‘Kieran Trippier confronted by angry Newcastle fans after defeat at Bournemouth – Yahoo Sport’

‘What Kieran Trippier said in angry confrontation with supporter and Howe’s reaction – Northern Echo’

Have you spotted it?

Just in case you haven’t, five of the headlines refer to Kieran Trippier having an angry confrontation with the Newcastle fans / supporters, whilst the odd one out has a headline referring to an angry confrontation with a supporter / fan.

It does matter, a lot.

We all watched on as Kieran Trippier did end end up at the final whistle having a heated exchange with a Newcastle fan, not Newcastle fans!

It totally mispresents the situation, it distorts the truth, to make out this was the away end having a go en masse at the NUFC defender. It was anything but.

Indeed, during the exchange between player and FAN, you quite clearly see the other Newcastle fans around him, turning on the one supporter, he ends up looking very sheepish as he turns around to get away from the situation he has caused, with the other Newcastle fans having turned on him and NOT Kieran Trippier.

In other footage posted online after the final whistle, there are plenty video clips you can find, where the incident actually sparked the away section to en masse sing in support of Kieran Trippier, NOT against him.

Yes, he and other players didn’t have the best of days but we all know the various factors that at the very least partly explain that was so, plus we all need to take a wider perspective and consider exactly what we have seen overall these past ten weeks. Victories over the likes of PSG, Man City, Burnley, Man Utd, Brentford, Sheffield United, Crystal Palace and Arsenal, then yes, defeats to Dortmund and now Bournemouth.

Credit to The Northern Echo for their headline and accurate representation of what happened, maybe no surprise they were the one local media source amongst those six listed above. The truth does matter.

As to what actually happened between Kieran Trippier and that one NUFC supporter who had gone too far, having an over the top go at the players at the final whistle…

Kieran Trippier heard saying:

“Were the lads not giving everything?

“How many injuries have we got…. How many injuries have we got?”

Then afterwards Kieran Trippier adding this when reflecting on what had happened, speaking to Sky Sports:

“The fans are emotional.

“Of course they are.

“They have travelled a long way, they spend a lot of money to come and watch us.

“I was just having a chat with one of them.

“I said we are giving everything.

“There is no need to panic, we are still in a good position in the league, still in the Champions League, Carabao Cup quarter-finals, no need to panic.

“We got beat and we do apologise for that result.

“But the most important thing is that the lads are giving everything.

“We are giving more under the circumstances.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Bournemouth 2 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 11 November 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Bournemouth:

Solanke 60, 73

Possession was Bournemouth 48% Newcastle 52%

Total shots were Bournemouth 19 Newcastle 8

Shots on target were Bournemouth 10 Newcastle 5

Corners were Bournemouth 6 Newcastle 5

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Attendance: 11,201 (Newcastle 1,100

Newcastle team v Bournemouth:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Hall (Livramento 45), Longstaff, Lewis Miley (Parkinson 66), Willock (Krafth 90+5), Almiron (Ritchie 31), Gordon, Joelinton

SUBS:

Dubravka, Gillespie, Dummett, Alex Murphy, Diallo

(Newcastle United injuries are no excuse… An explanation – Read HERE)

(Bournemouth 2 Newcastle 0 – Nothing to get upset about here – Read HERE)

(Bournemouth 2 Newcastle 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Bournemouth 2 Newcastle 0 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players – Read HERE)

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Saturday 25 November 2023 – Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports