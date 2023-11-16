News

Newcastle United star reacts to John Carver comments about him

Earlier this week, John Carver was talking about Tino Livramento.

The former Newcastle United number two saying that the young defender who turned 21 on Sunday, is on Scotland’s ‘radar’ for senior football.

Carver also namechecking (see below) Elliot Anderson and Harvey Barnes as well as Tino Livramento, all of the NUFC trio qualify to play for Scotland as well as England due to their family backgrounds.

Tino Livramento is currently away with the England Under 21s playing Euro group qualifiers, they are away to Serbia on Saturday and then home to Northern Ireland on Tuesday, that match at Goodison Park.

Tino Livramento has now been quizzed following the John Carver comments about his future international intentions at senior level and reacted with the following – 15 November 2023:

“I have a lot of respect and love for the England set-up because I have been through every age group.

“There is no rush to make any decision.

“I’m really happy with where I am now.

“I’m really happy with the group I’m involved in [at the England Under 21s], with the coach and everything.

“I am just enjoying getting back to playing consistently and training consistently.

“I am still young, still got a while to choose and I’m very happy with where I am now.

“I haven’t seen anything and I’m sure if it was something that was at the point of being very serious my agent would let me know.

“For me now, I’m very young and enjoying where I am.

“I have a lot of friends in the [England] Under-21s and really do enjoy coming away with the team.

“We have a great manager [in Lee Carsley] who stayed in contact with me when I was injured, to make sure that I was in a good place

“I feel like I’ve done like amazingly to move on from that part of my career [ruled out for a year with a serious ACL injury].

“I respect it and it is something that is always going to be there, but now it’s just about moving on from that point, respecting it but focusing on the future.”

John Carver talking to The Herald about Tino Livramento – 14 November 2023:

“He’s a super player.

“As you know, it’s no secret Newcastle’s my team.

“I watch that team more than anybody.

“And he’s been absolutely outstanding.

“But, again, he’s a young boy, he’s a young player developing.

“He’s trying to find his way in the Newcastle team and because of the injury situation he’s in there.

“Listen, if he’s got some sort of relation who is Scottish then we have to look at it. It’s then down to what he decides and they decide.

“It’s a difficult situation when you’re dealing with such a young player. And a bit like Anderson, he’s mature for his age, which is why he’s been in the team.

“But you have to give these players time to develop and trying to make decisions.

“They are big decisions for their future.

“He [Tino Livramento] is on the [Scotland] radar, for sure.

“I think I have spoken about it in the past.

“He is on the radar and as [Elliot] Anderson was, and [Harvey] Barnes is, and many others out there.

“The one thing I will stress, it’s important, though, that the players who are coming to play for Scotland want to play for Scotland.

“And I’ve always stressed this since I’ve been here, these players want to be here and want to be part of it, that’s the most important thing, but that’s for the future.”