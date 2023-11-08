News

Newcastle United star posts photo from hospital bed after surgery – Completely bizarre injury

Newcastle United star Matt Targett says he is still struggling to get his head around what happened.

The defender pulling up only a few minutes into the game at Old Trafford seven days ago.

A ‘completely bizarre injury’ according to Matt Targett, who had nobody challenging him when suddenly finding he couldn’t carry on against Man U in that eventual three goal NUFC victory.

The Newcastle defender though has promised to come back ‘better than ever’ when posting a photo and message from his hospital bed on Wednesday morning.

Matt Targett says that surgery happened on Tuesday and all went well.

Matt Targett via his personal Twitter account – 8 November 2023:

“Still finding it hard to get my head around the injury…

“Felt so good going into the [Man] United game!!

“Completely bizarre injury to happen in a couple minutes of the game!

“Surgery went well yesterday [Tuesday] so I’m on the mend.

“Determined to come back better then ever.”

Eddie Howe had already said he expects Matt Targett to be out for at least three months.

What made the injury even more cruel, was the fact that only three days later Dan Burn has himself got injured in the Arsenal match, a back problem set to keep him out for months as well.

A nightmare (on top of so many others!) for Eddie Howe and the same for Matt Targett, as in Burn’s absence he would surely have been given a great chance to establish himself once again as a regular starter.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 3 – Wednesday 1 November 8.15pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 28, Hall 36, Willock 60

Man U:

Possession was Man U 62% Newcastle 38%

Total shots were Man U 13 Newcastle 10

Shots on target were Man U 2 Newcastle 5

Corners Man U 5 Newcastle 2

Referee: Robert Jones

Attendance: 72,484 (NUFC 7,300)

Newcastle team v Wolves:

Dubravka, Livramento, Krafth, Dummett, Targett (Almiron 5), Hall (Burn 74), Longstaff, Willock (Bruno 64), Ritchie (Trippier 75), Joelinton, Gordon (Wilson 64)

SUBS:

Karius, Lascelles, Diallo, Parkinson

