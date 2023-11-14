News

Newcastle United star makes ‘Whoscored’ Premier League team of the week

Not many NUFC players were contenders for Premier League team of the week.

When it comes to teams that might have produced these contenders.

The game ending 2-0 to Bournemouth on Saturday.

Well, Whoscored have included one Newcastle United star from that game on Saturday.

The whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.

The Whoscored Premier League team of the weekend:

Nick Pope (Newcastle) – 8.11

Despite his side’s eventual 2-0 defeat, Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope was the second highest rated player on the pitch at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday evening. The 31-year-old made a total of eight saves, while also winning two aerial duels and maintaining a pass success rate of 70.6% to earn a WhoScored rating of 8.11, his highest of the season so far.

Victor Lindelof (Manchester United) – 8.21

Swedish defender Victor Lindelof returned to the centre of Erik ten Hag’s Man United defence against Luton on Saturday afternoon, and was crucial in securing three points for the home side. After 59 minutes, Lindelof netted what would turn out to be the winner, and his first goal for the club since the 2020/21 season. The 29-year-old also made two tackles and interceptions combined, three clearances, won three aerial duels and maintained a pass success rate of 94.7% to land a WhoScored rating of 8.21.

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) – 7.98

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk continued his impressive start to the season with another strong performance in the Reds’ 3-0 home win over Brentford on Sunday. As ever, Van Dijk contributed defensively, winning three tackles, while making four clearances and two blocks. The 32-year-old also completed 10 accurate long balls to return a WhoScored rating of 7.98.

Joel Matip (Liverpool) – 7.44

Cameroonian defender Joel Matip joins his Liverpool centre-back partner in this week’s best XI, after a similarly impressive display against Brentford. Matip, who had not started a Premier League match in over a month, made a total of two tackles, three clearances, one key pass and four accurate long balls to earn his highest WhoScored rating of the season (7.44).

Phil Foden (Manchester City) – 8.04

After a goal against Bournemouth last week, Phil Foden was in from the start against Chelsea on Sunday evening, and played a part in what turned out to be the Premier League’s match of the season so far. Although the England international was not involved in any of City’s four goals at Stamford Bridge, his attacking contribution was crucial, as he completed five successful dribbles and made one key pass to record a WhoScored rating of 8.04.

John McGinn (Aston Villa) – 8.93

Scotland international John McGinn continued his excellent form under Unai Emery, and notched his third goal of the season as Aston Villa saw off Fulham on Sunday afternoon. McGinn doubled the home side’s lead shortly before half time, while also making one key pass and completing seven successful dribbles to land a WhoScored rating of 8.93, his best of the season so far.

Tomas Soucek (West Ham) – 8.51

28-year-old midfielder Tomas Soucek also grabbed his third goal of the season as West Ham came from behind to pick up all three points at home to Nottingham Forest on Sunday. The Czechia international’s 88th minute header proved to be the winner, while his three tackles and interceptions combined, six clearances, and five aerial duels won also helped him to a WhoScored rating of 8.51.

Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal) – 8.80

Former Manchester City man Oleksandr Zinchenko put in his finest performance of the season so far in Arsenal’s 3-1 home victory over Burnley on Saturday. The 26-year-old made a total of five tackles, as well as one key pass and one successful dribble, before crowning the Gunners’ performance with a fine finish after 74 minutes to put the game well and truly out of sight.

Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) – 9.15

Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke was pivotal as the Cherries secured a huge second victory of the season against Newcastle on Saturday evening. The former Liverpool frontman crucially found the net with two of four shots on goal, while also making three key passes, to earn WhoScored rating of 9.15, his best in a Premier League match to date.

Erling Haaland (Manchester City) – 8.58

Manchester City’s star forward played a huge part in an eventful affair at Stamford Bridge, and gave his side the lead twice, only for the hosts to fight back each time. The Norway international also provided the assist for what looked set to be a late winner by midfielder Rodri, meaning he has now directly contributed to a total of six goals in his last two away matches. Haaland also made a total of three key passes at Stamford Bridge, helping him to a WhoScored rating of 8.58.

Leandro Trossard (Arsenal) – 8.45

Belgian attacker Leandro Trossard made just his third Premier League start of the season in Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Burnley at the weekend, and staked a claim for a permanent starting spot when he headed the home side in front just before half time. Trossard then brought his tally of goal contributions for the season to four, when his corner was headed home by William Saliba 12 minutes into the second half. The 28-year-old also made a total of two key passes and one successful dribble as he registered a WhoScored rating of 8.45, his best of the season so far.

Just in case you were wondering how Whoscored rated all of the Newcastle United players on Saturday:

Stats via BBC Sport:

Bournemouth 2 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 11 November 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Bournemouth:

Solanke 60, 73

Possession was Bournemouth 48% Newcastle 52%

Total shots were Bournemouth 19 Newcastle 8

Shots on target were Bournemouth 10 Newcastle 5

Corners were Bournemouth 6 Newcastle 5

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Attendance: 11,201 (Newcastle 1,100

Newcastle team v Bournemouth:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Hall (Livramento 45), Longstaff, Lewis Miley (Parkinson 66), Willock (Krafth 90+5), Almiron (Ritchie 31), Gordon, Joelinton

SUBS:

Dubravka, Gillespie, Dummett, Alex Murphy, Diallo

(Newcastle United – Yet another classic case of media not letting truth get in way of a good story – Read HERE)

(Newcastle United injuries are no excuse… An explanation – Read HERE)

(Bournemouth 2 Newcastle 0 – Nothing to get upset about here – Read HERE)

(Bournemouth 2 Newcastle 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Bournemouth 2 Newcastle 0 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players – Read HERE)

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Saturday 25 November 2023 – Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports