Newcastle United star make this Premier League team of the month – October 2023

An interesting eleven make up this Premier League Team Of The Month.

October 2023 a shortened month of Premier League action with the international break.

Newcastle United with very busy match schedules in between these numerous international breaks.

Now one Newcastle United star has featured in this WhoScored Premier League team of the month for October 2023.

The whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.

The Whoscored Premier League team of the month (the players highest rated in each position) for October 2023 and it includes the one Newcastle United star:

As you can see, Kieran Trippier making this Premier League team of the month.

Interesting to see what Eddie Howe does tonight with his team selection at Old Trafford.

Massive games coming up against the likes of Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund, so will the likes of Trippier, Schar and Bruno be given a shift off against Man U in the Carabao Cup?