News

Newcastle United star heading to Germany – Qualification guaranteed

A brilliant night for Martin Dubravka.

Slovakia needed a point to guarantee qualification for Germany next summer and they did it in some style, hitting four goals.

Martin Dubravka picked up a yellow card and Iceland scored with their only two efforts on target in this Euro qualifier, however, the Newcastle keeper won’t have been too concerned about that at the final whistle, as he celebrated reaching the Euro 2024 finals.

The Newcastle United keeper went into the game having had only one match in club football this season, a very satisfying 3-0 hammering of Man U at Old Trafford.

He is a constant for Slovakia though and has been key to their success, Martin Dubravka with 10 clean sheets in his last 14 internationals going into Thursday night’s match.

This is how European Championship qualifying Group J now looks with one round of matches left to play, Portugal and Slovakia guaranteed now to be heading to Germany next summer for the finals.

Slovakia have their final group match on Sunday, away against Bosnia and Herzegovina. It will make no difference to Martin Dubravka and his teammates in terms of group position, as they are now guaranteed second place.

As for Emil Krafth, last night ended Azerbaijan 3 Sweden 0

Sweden already had no chance of qualification but nice to see Krafth back playing for his country after more than a year’s absence due to injury. The Newcastle defender introduced at 2-0 down in this Euro qualifier, playing the final half hour.

Newcastle United players on international duty in November 2023:

Wednesday 15 November

Israel 1 Switzerland 1

Fabian Schar missing from the matchday squad for this Euro qualifier due to ‘muscular problems’, hopefully just a precaution

Thursday 16 November

Slovakia 4 Iceland 2

Azerbaijan 3 Sweden 0

Friday 17 November

Colombia v Brazil (Bruno and Joelinton) World Cup qualifier

England v Malta (Kieran Trippier) Euro qualifier

Saturday 18 November

Switzerland v Kosovo (Fabian Schar) Euro qualifier

Serbia U21s v England U21s (Tino Livramento) U21s Euro qualifier

Sunday 19 November

Bosnia and Herzegovina v Slovakia (Martin Dubravka) Euro qualifier

Sweden v Estonia (Emil Krafth) Euro qualifier

Monday 20 November

North Macedonia v England (Kieran Trippier) Euro qualifier

Germany U20s v England U20s (Lewis Hall) Friendly

Tuesday 21 November

Romania v Switzerland (Fabian Schar) Euro qualifier

England U21s v Northern Ireland U21s (Tino Livramento) U21s Euro qualifier

Wednesday 22 November

Brazil v Argentina (Bruno and Joelinton) World Cup qualifier