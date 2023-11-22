Opinion

Newcastle United power under these owners now unveiled and unleashed – New move

It is two years and 46 days since Newcastle United fans finally saw the back of Mike Ashley.

On 7 October 2021 the keys were handed over.

This brought in a very new and different era of Newcastle United ownership.

Can you remember back then?

I don’t mean the Newcastle United fans celebrating in their thousands outside St James’ Park, after 14 years of misery the asset stripping Ashley going the distance.

No, I am talking about how we were told, that all of the other Premier League clubs had got together and would work as a unified entity to ensure that the new Saudi Arabia PIF led consortium would be totally isolated. We were even told that absolutely no Premier League would do any transfer business with NUFC from now on, to ensure they were relegated and couldn’t have any chance of climbing the ladder to worry the usual suspects.

A quick count up reveals that Newcastle United have already done incoming business with Brighton, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Burnley, Leicester and Southampton. So that collective refusal to do any transfer business to ‘help out’ Newcastle United didn’t go too well.

Now however, two years and 46 days on, we are on a whole other level when it comes to Newcastle United under these new / current owners, just look at this from The Telegraph…

So in the space of two years, we have gone from a position of supposedly no Premier League whatsoever would be prepared to have anything to do with post-Ashley Newcastle United.

To now Newcastle United are leading a ‘rebellion’ of any number of Premier League clubs!

The stunning levels of Newcastle United power are now unveiled and unleashed.

On Tuesday, the news came out that the Liverpool and Tottenham led attempt had failed to rush in this new January rule on loans coming into Premier League clubs from any club an owner also had a stake / interest in.

The usually very reliable Martyn Ziegler of The Times reported that his information was that the vote had been defeated with only a 13-7 count, when 14-6 is needed to get through any major change in Premier League rules.

The man from The Times said that his understanding was that the seven who voted against the loans ban had been Newcastle United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Wolves, Everton, Forest and Sheff Utd.

So Newcastle United go from 25 months ago supposedly finding themselves totally ostracised and nobody willing to even sell players to them, to now all these clubs are just falling in behind and doing what Newcastle United want them to do???

The simple fact is that ALL clubs will do what is best for them, certainly when it comes to the Premier League clubs. Maybe a bit different in Germany, where you have far more fan ownership and power, as well as more of a collective belief in doing the right thing for all, at least for many of the clubs / fanbases anyway.

Anyway, this reported outcome of the PL vote on Tuesday led to outrage from many laughable characters, what a disgrace it is they said, they especially led on the fact that seven votes had been enough to stop the loans ban. They argued that surely this wasn’t fair and surely 13-7 should be enough.

Interestingly, as well as the anti-Newcastle United nonsense The Telegraph are pushing, they and others have now revealed that actually the vote wasn’t 13-7, turns out it was 12-8, with Burnley another who NUFC had led / forced to vote their way!

No doubt our laughable haters are now saying surely 12-8 should be enough…

As I say, bottom line is that ALL Premier League clubs will simply do whatever they think is best for them, Newcastle United didn’t ‘lead’ anybody on Tuesday, they just voted as they each saw fit. Plus, I think also every chance that at least one or two who voted against the ban, at least in part did so because they thought the whole thing was ridiculous. Doing this just because journalists have made up stories without any facts / foundation put forward, that Newcastle United are going to bring in a whole new team of loan players from the Saudi Pro League in January. Whilst the fact this ban would stop loans coming into Premier League clubs from other clubs they have an interest in BUT not loans going the other way… that is just absolute nonsense. I reckon the vote was pitched that way for sure to try and get clubs such as Brighton and Man City who regularly loan players out to other clubs they own, to vote for the ban.

This is part of the anti-Newcastle United nonsense from The Telegraph (written by Tom Morgan, not Steve Bruce’s best mate) 21 November 2023:

A Newcastle United-led rebellion has narrowly defeated Premier League proposals to effectively ban the club borrowing players from the Saudi Pro League.

Newcastle free to sign Ruben Neves after Premier League clubs vote against Saudi Arabia restrictions

After the motion to ban related-party loans failed to pass by two votes, Tyneside club can sign players from PIF-owned sides in January

Eight teams opposed temporary restrictions on incoming loan deals between associated teams as a fast-track rule change was undone by just two votes.

Manchester United, who will also become a multi-club model under Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s investment, Chelsea and Manchester City are among other clubs to potentially benefit from the verdict.

Executives among the 12 clubs backing the reforms privately expressed surprise as injury-hit Newcastle were effectively given the green light to do business with other PIF-owned entities this January.

Newcastle director Amanda Staveley smiled but declined to comment as she left the meeting of the 20 clubs after the proposals were voted down.

‘The competition initially started moving to close all available loopholes two years ago to stop the Saudi regime at Newcastle buying success like their City-owner counterparts did more than a decade ago.’

(Amanda Staveley smiling after giving Todd Boehly a billion pounds of Saudi cash so that he voted the right way on Tuesday…)

It is painfully feeble seeing them trying to make this all about Newcastle United.

Newcastle United make up just 5% of the Premier League and yet 40% of the PL clubs voted against it.

Such lazy woeful journalism, both from The Telegraph and so many others.

Surely their story should be all about why say the likes of Burnley, Everton, Sheffield United and others voted the ‘wrong’ way.

Maybe the only thing worse than how some of the Premier League clubs such as Liverpool and Tottenham carry on, is the quality of the reporting on the Premier League and its clubs.

Anyway, with this newly unveiled irresistible Newcastle United power, who knows what could be possible for NUFC. If we just need to snap our fingers now and at least seven other PL clubs are obliged to vote how we want them to, we are only a few steps away from Premier League / World domination.