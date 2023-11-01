News

Newcastle United player of the month announced – October 2023

The latest Newcastle United player of the month has been announced.

The award for games played throughout October.

The winner this time is… Callum Wilson.

Official club announcement on Newcastle United player of the month for October 2023:

‘Callum Wilson has been named the Sela Player of the Month for October, following his three goals in the month for the Magpies.

The Newcastle number nine continues to write himself into Geordie folklore as he climbs up the table of leading Premier League goalscorers for the club, with his brace at the weekend moving him into third place, surpassing Andy Cole and Shola Ameobi, both on 43 goals.

“It’s always nice to see your name up there in the records, especially when you look at the others on the list for Newcastle United,” explained Wilson, who now sits on 45 Premier League goals for the club.

“Any striker will tell you that they want to score in every game and break records so I’m happy to be doing this at the club – but I don’t think I’ll be catching up to Alan (Shearer) and his record!

“It’s something that you look back and reflect on to be honest. When you are in the moment and score, you are just thinking about what it means for the team and getting the points on the board. The adrenaline of scoring takes over, but then you get reminded about records and its always nice to hear.”

Wilson is no stranger to receiving Player of the Month awards from fan votes, with his previous one coming at the end of last season when he netted eight times in April 2023, and the frontman is fully appreciative of the support he is given from the United supporters.

“As a player you always know when you’ve had a good or bad game,” he said. “When fans recognise your contribution on the pitch it is always special and means a lot. This is a football mad city and our fans love to see the hard work on the pitch; that’s why we have such a strong connection.

“It’s not just about me though, it’s about the team and we know that when we have the fans behind us that St. James’ Park has an unbelievable atmosphere. It’s a cliche but it’s something that we as a group love playing in and something that teams must dread facing.”