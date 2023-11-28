News

Newcastle United owners Twitter latest – Kind of an apology

The Newcastle United owners ended up in a bit of a Twitter row / mess on Saturday night.

Many fans not happy with what Jamie Reuben and Mehrdad Ghodoussi came out with on social media.

Following the 4-1 thrashing of Chelsea, the Newcastle United owners criticising the fans for a lack of support to the team, or at least that was how many supporters saw these comments…

Mehrdad Ghodoussi on Twitter after the 4-1 win over Chelsea – 25 November 2023:

“What a team.

“NUFC we need to give these guys more support in the stadium, we need to be louder, we need to be the 12th man.”

Jamie Reuben then replying to the Mehrdad Ghodoussi Tweet – 25 November 2023:

“What a team and yes we need to match the intensity of the players with our support.”

Now on Tuesday ahead of the PSG match, one of the Newcastle United owners has looked to calm any tensions that may have arisen from the post-match comments on Saturday.

Mehrdad Ghodoussi following up on Twitter – 28 November 2023:

“Often, our intentions and words don’t align perfectly.

“I believe most of you know how deeply I’m committed to this club; my heart beats in black and white, and my love for the club and all of you is unwavering.

“Let’s keep our fingers crossed for tonight, we stand united.

“Here’s to us and our journey together.

“Howay the Lads.”

My point of view is that this just simply sums up why the Newcastle United owners should NOT be on social media, I don’t think it helps anybody.

If you need any proof as to why this is the case, Mehrdad Ghodoussi actually spells it out himself today… ‘Often, our intentions and words don’t align perfectly.’

Basically, Amanda Staveley’s husband admitting that in the spur of the moment, what he put out on Twitter on Saturday came out wrong.

That to me absolutely sums up Twitter and social media in general.

It is far too easy and quick, for somebody when tired and/or emotional to post something on social media that they later regret.

There is a reason why pretty much no other owners of Premier League clubs are on Twitter, putting out post-match messages and other stuff generally.

It ALWAYS ends in tears.

If the Newcastle United owners do want to put out messages to fans, do it properly.

Put out properly considered stuff via the club’s official online presence, talk at length about whatever.

This spur of the moment Tweeting from the Newcastle United owners needs to go in the bin, it helps nobody.