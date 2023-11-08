News

Newcastle United owners shown up for what they are with protests – Oh hang on…

That really showed the Newcastle United owners, what a humiliation for them.

On the Champions League stage, the Borussia Dortmund fans exposing them.

A worldwide audience seeing the Borussia Dortmund fans forcing the game to be halted with their protests against the Newcastle United owners.

Fake gold bars and money raining down on the pitch and the referee stopping play, so the pitch could be cleared of debris as much as possible.

Glenn Hoddle and whoever the clown was who was commentating (how bad were both of them during the entire commentary???), talking about this protest that was going on against the Newcastle United owners. Borussia Dortmund fans taking the chance to make a very public stand.

The same after the match, countless articles written about how the Newcastle United owners had been shown up.

Typical of them was a report from Four Four Two that had the headline ‘Newcastle United owners sent stunning message by Borussia Dortmund fans, following European defeat’

Oh hang on though…

‘You don’t care about the sport – All you care about is money!’ read the Borussia Dortmund fans’ banner

Another banner held up showing three of the massive culprits in the eyes of Dortmund fans.

Amanda Staveley, Yasir Al-Rumayyan and Jamie Reuben?

Perhaps not.

Instead the three figures represented were FIFA president Gianni Infantino, PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi and former chairman of Juventus Andrea Agnelli.

What has this got to do with the Newcastle United owners, or indeed NUFC at all?

Which is the point.

The lazy media yet again clueless.

The Dortmund fans were protesting against those they see ruining football in Europe and indeed worldwide, it was nothing to do with NUFC or its owners.

The changes to the Champions League that will come into force next season, one of the key reasons for the protests. Dortmund fans seeing this, quite correctly, as simply a drive to generate more and more cash via ever more additional matches.

Dortmund fans threw fake money and gold bars on the pitch against Newcastle to protest against #UCL reforms. Also a banner saying, “You don’t care about the sport – all you care about is money.” pic.twitter.com/xUM181qAub — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) November 7, 2023

Stats via BBC Sport:

Borussia Dortmund 2 Newcastle 0 – Tuesday 7 November 5.45pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Borussia Dortmund:

Fullkrug 26, Brandt 79

Possession was Dortmund 46% Newcastle 54%

Total shots were Dortmund 17 Newcastle 10

Shots on target were Dortmund 8 Newcastle 5

Corners were Dortmund 7 Newcastle 4

Referee: Alejandro José Hernández Hernández

Newcastle team v Borussia Dortmund:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Hall (Almiron 45), Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Livramento, Willock (Miley 81), Wilson (Gordon 45)

SUBS:

Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, De Bolle, Parkinson

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 November 2023 – Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports