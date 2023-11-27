Opinion

Newcastle United owners post-match controversial messages on Twitter – My positive response

The post-match tweets on Saturday from Newcastle United owners Mehrdad Ghodoussi (and Jamie Reuben then following up the initial tweet) to Toon fans for better support, has sparked a reaction from many supporters.

Just in case you haven’t seen, these are the Tweets in question.

Mehrdad Ghodoussi on Twitter after the 4-1 win over Chelsea – 25 November 2023:

“What a team.

“NUFC we need to give these guys more support in the stadium, we need to be louder, we need to be the 12th man.”

Jamie Reuben then replying to the Mehrdad Ghodoussi Tweet – 25 November 2023:

“What a team and yes we need to match the intensity of the players with our support.”

We all deeply appreciate and respect what the Newcastle United owners have already achieved and we will be forever grateful.

Having attended the Cathedral of the Hill for over 35 years, I have witnessed both the great moments and the not-so-great ones. One thing that has always remained constant is the passion, whether it’s the pure joy of the Keegan and Robson era, or the frustration towards the previous Newcastle United owners that we prefer not to mention.

My positive response to what the Newcastle United owners have put out, is to suggest these five ways to improve the atmosphere at St James’ Park:

The first step towards improving the atmosphere is to address the issue of third-party ticket sellers. We need to prevent St James Park from becoming just another Premier League tourist attraction, as some other clubs have become. It’s disheartening to see tickets being sold at exhorbitant prices with a simple Google search. The club has acknowledged this problem and is currently investigating. While completely stopping the sale of tickets by third-party sellers may be impossible, it is crucial to restrict it, particularly from those associated with rival clubs, and the ticket office plays a key role in this responsibility.

Another way to enhance the atmosphere is to establish the Strawberry Place Fan Zone soon. Similar fan zones have been successfully implemented for Toon fans at Wembley and, more recently, at Dortmund. These zones set the stage for the upcoming game, featuring a DJ with a great playlist, a high-quality sound system, and short interviews with past and present legends. I, for one, am eagerly looking forward to the opening of the one at Strawberry Place before the end of the season.

We must also manage supporters’ expectations. At the beginning of Eddie’s reign, we celebrated each victory as if it were a cup final. However, we need to remember that we are often facing some of the best club teams in the world midweek, which takes a toll on the squad when followed by a league game a few days later. We need to acknowledge that we are ahead of the curve and show patience and understanding.

There are many people who would love to have a season ticket, but unfortunately, membership holders have to enter into a ballot for the chance to purchase one. The ticket office could provide an option for those who are passionate about supporting the Toon near a singing end but also wish to analyse the game.

Lastly, the introduction of safe standing has significantly contributed to the atmosphere. However, there is still a need to address the issue of people being asked to sit down in many seats. A suggestion would be to designate the entire front and back section of the Gallowgate stand as a standing area and extend level 7 around the corner to create dedicated singing sections.

Like many others, I still get chills when I hear that unique Geordie roar. We asked for a team that gives their all, and they have delivered. The bottom line is, if you are fortunate enough to attend a match at St James Park, let’s all get behind the lads and show our unwavering support.