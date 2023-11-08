News

Newcastle United make official complaint to UEFA about so few away PSG v Newcastle tickets

PSG v Newcastle tickets are to go on sale on Thursday at 10am, for those season ticket holders who have 165 or more loyalty points.

In their official announcement, Newcastle United say that they have made an official complaint to UEFA about how few PSG v Newcastle tickets have been allocated to NUFC supporters.

Champions League rules say that away fans should get at least five per cent of the stadium capacity.

However, Newcastle United say in their official announcement that PSG have given a lower than five per cent allocation, though they don’t specify the number of tickets.

The club stating ‘United’s allocation is currently below the five per cent allocation the club is entitled to as per the UEFA competition regulations. The club have challenged this with PSG and in turn, escalated this with UEFA in September, and are still awaiting a response to this challenge.’

The whole thing is quite pathetic, whether it is PSG or UEFA you are talking about.

The fact that UEFA haven’t even replied to Newcastle United after a couple of months is a shocker. Whilst why on earth are UEFA letting a club disregard the rules like this? Why not order PSG to be kicked out of the Champions League unless they follow the rules?

The thing is, this is clearly a rule that PSG are persistently ignoring.

I did a bit of digging and found out what had been the case with Borussia Dortmund, when they played away at PSG in September.

On 19 September 2023, PSG won 2-0 against Dortmund in front of a crowd of 47,379.

If getting at least five per cent of that total, Borussia Dortmund would have had at least 2,369 fans present.

However, Dortmund released the following statement ahead of that September 2023 match:

‘BVB will be away to Paris Saint-Germain on the first matchday of the Champions League group stages on Tuesday. The game at the Parc des Princes will kick off at 21:00 CET. All 2,000 available away tickets have been purchased. We recommend that all travelling BVB fans read through the fan information…’

I couldn’t find out how many tickets AC Milan fans got when losing 3-0 at PSG on 25 October 2023 BUT fair to say I would place a large bet on that figure not having been above 2,000.

Club announcement on PSG v Newcastle tickets – 8 November 2023:

Tickets for Newcastle United’s Champions League group stage match at Paris Saint-Germain will go on sale on Thursday, 9th November.

The Magpies take on the Ligue 1 champions at Parc des Princes on Tuesday, 28th November (9:00pm CET) and sales will open to season ticket holders with 165 and above away points at 10:00 GMT on Thursday, 9th November.

United’s allocation is currently below the five per cent allocation the club is entitled to as per the UEFA competition regulations. The club have challenged this with PSG and in turn, escalated this with UEFA in September, and are still awaiting a response to this challenge.

Football Supporters Europe have also challenged on the club’s behalf, and the club continue to liaise with them on this topic. Should the club receive its full allocation, these tickets will be released in due course.

To assist with a quick turnaround and travel arrangements for this fixture, the loyalty points requirement will be reduced twice daily from Thursday, 9th November at 10:00 and 16:00 GMT, excluding weekends, subject to availability.

Following supporter consultation, and in alignment with other away fixtures, there will be a limited allocation open to season ticket holder ballot for those who do not meet the away points threshold. This ballot will go live after the final points drop and will be open for entry for 24 hours.

Supporters will be asked to input payment card details. If they are successful in the ballot, payment will be taken and the season ticket holder will be notified by email. Those that are unsuccessful in the ballot will not be contacted and will not be charged.

All tickets for this fixture will be in the form of paper. Please note all tickets are for the sole use of the supporter making the purchase (and whose information is being requested at the time of purchase) under their Newcastle United supporter number. Tickets are strictly non-transferable.

At random, a small number of fans will be notified in advance of the game and asked to collect their ticket, with ID, from a location as convenient as possible (this will be confirmed in due course).

Children under the age of 16 are not permitted to attend unless accompanied by an adult aged 18 years or over.

Authorised tickets can only be purchased directly from Newcastle United. To avoid disappointment the club strongly advises supporters not to purchase ticket(s) from any third party or other source outside of this.

The allocation consists of seating along with a small number of safe-standing tickets all priced at £62 (no concessions available).

Ambulant disabled supporters please apply as above, if you require a personal assistant this will be at the price of the ticket selected.

To minimise queuing, supporters should have their ticket ready as they approach the turnstile and insert the barcode into the reader.

Please check the FCO website for passport validity requirements for travelling to France.

Each member has a unique supporter number and can therefore only register once for the ballot. If you are included in a group application, you cannot also make an individual application at the same time.

The maximum number of supporters who may be included within a group ballot application together is six.

If you wish to be included in the ballot so that, if successful, you would be seated together in a group with friends and/or family members, then you must register all of the proposed members of that group in one application only.

To apply for friends and family members, they must be season ticket holders and be linked to your account via the ‘My Friends & Family’ option within your online ticketing account. Please ensure that, before submitting a group application as lead applicant, you have (i) completed and checked this in your account settings and (ii) obtained the prior consent of those friends and/or family members on whose behalf you are applying.

Please note: travel groups are not in operation for the ballot allocation.

It is imperative that you check and select the correct age band for each ballot applicant, since failure to do so may result in an unsuccessful application.

Each applicant (and, in the case of a group application, the lead applicant submitting on behalf of the group) will need to enter credit/debit card details when submitting a ballot application. No payment will be processed at the point of registering in the ballot.

If you are successful, the automated balloting system will automatically allocate you (and in the case of a group application, each of the members of that group) a seat which could be in any of the available seats.

Once the deadline date has passed for ballot registrations, the ballot will be drawn randomly.

The season ticket applicants who are successful in the ballot will automatically have their credit/debit card payment charged for the total cost of ticket(s) allotted (including applicable booking fees and delivery fees). Each successful applicant (and, in the case of a successful group application, the lead applicant submitting on behalf of the group) will receive a confirmation email.

If your payment is not successful the Box Office will contact you. You will then have 24 hours to complete payment following initial contact. If payment is not received by this time, the tickets will be re-balloted and allocated to another eligible supporter.

If you do not receive an email then the number of ballot applications received has exceeded available ticket capacity and you have not been successful. Supporters can check whether or not they are successful in the ballot via the ‘My Account’ option within their online ticketing account.