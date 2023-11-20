News

Newcastle United loan star helps club into play-off spot – Hoping to extend loan

Always great to see young Newcastle United players doing well on loan and Joe White is impressing at Crewe Alexandra.

Having helped them into a play-off spot, the League Two club are hoping to extend his loan to the end of the season.

Crewe have won five of the six league matches that Joe White has started, leaving them standing fifth in the table.

The NUFC youngster also played in the impressive FA Cup defeat of Derby County, they now face Bristol Rovers in round two.

Crewe Alexandra official release – 20 November 2023:

Lee Bell is hopeful Crewe Alexandra will be able to extend Joe White’s loan from Newcastle United until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old midfielder signed an initial deal that will run to the middle of January, earlier this year.

The talented left-footer has caught the eye with some sparkling displays of late, and has now racked up 15 appearances since September.

Manager Bell said: “Newcastle have been brilliant with us and we have spoken to them and Joe in the last couple of weeks.

“We’ve given them so really positive feedback and hopefully in the next couple of weeks we will have some good news.”

White, who has represented England at Under-18 level, was awarded a new three-year deal by Magpies boss Eddie Howe last year.