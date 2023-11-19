News

Newcastle United injury update – Positive news

There has been a new Newcastle United injury update.

Just as a reminder, this is what Eddie Howe was faced with when looking at his unavailable list for Bournemouth:

Botman – Injured (Knee)

Targett – Injured (Thigh)

Tonali – Banned (For rest of season)

Burn – Injured (Back)

Bruno – Suspended (Just for Bournemouth match)

Isak – Injured (Groin)

Anderson – Injured (Back)

Murphy – Injured (Shoulder)

Barnes – Injured (Foot)

Manquillo – Injured (Groin)

Wilson – Injured (Thigh)

After that match Newcastle United then had further issues:

Miguel Almiron – Forced off with a thigh injury after half an hour.

Sean Longstaff – Managed to finish the match but picked up an ankle injury.

Fabian Schar – Managed to see out the Bournemouth game as well but then ruled out of Switzerland’s match against Israel on Wednesday with a thigh / hamstring issue.

This new positive Newcastle United injury update has come from the usually reliable Craig Hope of The Mail:

Alexander Isak – Will be fit and available for the Chelsea match.

Sven Botman – ‘Has progressed well this week. He should avoid surgery IF knee doesn’t swell again.’

Miguel Almiron – Will be fit and available for the Chelsea match.

Sean Longstaff – ‘Ankle is settling quickly but remains doubt for Chelsea.’

We welcome any / all positive news but for sure, having Sven Botman back sometime in the near future AND not needing an operation, would be absolutely massive. One thing for sure, even if the knee doesn’t swell and no operation arranged, Eddie Howe will want to be as sure as possible of no unnecessary risks before he will play the Dutch defender.

As well as this more positive Craig Hope Newcastle United injury update, there is also the fact that Bruno Guimaraes will be available again on Saturday against Chelsea, as it was only a one match suspension he picked up.

Plus, Saturday night saw Fabian Schar passed fit to return to the Switzerland squad for their match against Kosovo, so he is another who should be available for Chelsea.

Hopefully Eddie Howe can now start and build his squad back up, with injured players gradually returning AND keeping any suspensions to an absolute minimum.

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Saturday 25 November 2023 – Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports