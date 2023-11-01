Newcastle United get Chelsea – Carabao Cup quarter-final draw
Newcastle United have featured in the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw.
The last eight draw made after the fourth round matches had been completed.
Eddie Howe’s much changed United team with a brilliant 3-0 away win over Man U at Old Trafford, in a game shown live by Sky Sports.
A competition that Newcastle have never won and had an absolutely abysmal record under Mike Ashley.
The Carabao Cup quarter-final draw ties will see matches take place in the week commencing Monday 18 December 2023.
The reward for humiliating Man U on home turf, is Chelsea away for Newcastle United in the quarter-finals.
The full Carabao Cup quarter-final draw:
Everton v Fulham
Chelsea v Newcastle
Port Vale v Middlesbrough
Liverpool v West Ham
Stats via BBC Sport:
Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 3 – Wednesday 1 November 8.15pm
Goals:
Newcastle United:
Almiron 28, Hall 36, Willock 60
Man U:
Possession was Man U 62% Newcastle 38%
Total shots were Man U 13 Newcastle 10
Shots on target were Man U 2 Newcastle 5
Corners Man U 5 Newcastle 2
Referee: Robert Jones
Attendance: 72,484 (NUFC 7,300)
Newcastle team v Wolves:
Dubravka, Livramento, Krafth, Dummett, Targett (Almiron 5), Hall (Burn 74), Longstaff, Willock (Brunoo 64), Ritchie (Trippier 75), Joelinton, Gordon (Wilson 64)
SUBS:
Karius, Lascelles, Diallo, Parkinson
Newcastle United upcoming matches:
Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports
Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports
Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 25 November 2023 – Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)
Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports
Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports
Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon
Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports
Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports
Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)
(W/C Monday 18 December 2023 – Carabao Cup quarter final)
Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)
Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon
Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports
(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)
Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports
