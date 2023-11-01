Newsletter

Newcastle United get Chelsea – Carabao Cup quarter-final draw

16 hours ago
Newcastle United have featured in the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw.

The last eight draw made after the fourth round matches had been completed.

Eddie Howe’s much changed United team with a brilliant 3-0 away win over Man U at Old Trafford, in a game shown live by Sky Sports.

A competition that Newcastle have never won and had an absolutely abysmal record under Mike Ashley.

The Carabao Cup quarter-final draw ties will see matches take place in the week commencing Monday 18 December 2023.

The reward for humiliating Man U on home turf, is Chelsea away for Newcastle United in the quarter-finals.

The full Carabao Cup quarter-final draw:

Everton v Fulham

Chelsea v Newcastle

Port Vale v Middlesbrough

Liverpool v West Ham

Stats via BBC Sport:

Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 3 – Wednesday 1 November 8.15pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 28, Hall 36, Willock 60

 Man U:

Possession was Man U 62%  Newcastle 38%

Total shots were Man U 13 Newcastle 10

Shots on target were Man U 2 Newcastle 5

Corners Man U 5 Newcastle 2

Referee: Robert Jones

Attendance: 72,484 (NUFC 7,300)

Newcastle team v Wolves:

Dubravka, Livramento, Krafth, Dummett, Targett (Almiron 5), Hall (Burn 74), Longstaff, Willock (Brunoo 64), Ritchie (Trippier 75), Joelinton, Gordon (Wilson 64)

SUBS:

Karius, Lascelles, Diallo, Parkinson

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 November 2023 – Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

(W/C Monday 18 December 2023 – Carabao Cup quarter final)

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

(Manchester United humiliated! Newcastle United brilliant! There’s only one United… Read HERE)

Jim Robertson

