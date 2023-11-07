Opinion

Newcastle United fans (friendly!) invasion of Germany – We have arrived, eventually…

Guten morgen from Deutschland and I have to say this has been a bit of an eventful couple of days and I can see from social media that we are not the only Newcastle United fans who can say this.

A few weeks ago, with the trip to Dortmund all planned, we were subjected to a Ryanair con job when they refused the booking my third party flight provider had already confirmed, on discovering that there were masses of Geordies heading out for a game and there was an opportunity to grossly inflate their prices.

To resolve this, we had to get the nearest available flight that didn’t have your eyeballs out, which meant going to Hamburg and getting a fast train to Dortmund.

Things started to go awry with this around Saturday evening, when some bloke decided the best way to show he cared for his child was to drive into Hamburg airport with the kid, a gun and a demand for a plane to hijack. Flights were cancelled all over and we managed to get BA to transfer our flight to the more appealing option of Düsseldorf, which felt like a win.

After an overnight stop off in Cambridge we were literally twenty minutes away from Heathrow airport when the news came through that our (latest) flight had been unceremoniously cancelled at ridiculously short notice. More frantic calls to BA and it ended up being Frankfurt that we finally actually flew into.

I spoke to some people in the airport who were due to be sat round until Monday evening before finally getting to Germany and social media posts revealed similar late cancellations had affected others flying to Düsseldorf. Annoying.

It may have been just as well that they have staggered our arrival, as having finally revived in Dortmund yesterday afternoon, it appears Newcastle United fans have truly invaded.

The Dortmund club shop was opposite the railway station so my first move was to head in there and buy an official club toothbrush. You know, to Borussia teeth.

Anyway, after a hotel bag drop the next plan was to explore the boozers, which took on the look of a home from home.

The bars around the Alt stadt were packed with Geordies and a venture into a Dortmund supporters bar was met only with familiar accents.

If anyone is heading here, the Alt Stadt has been filled with beer (and sausage) wagons which were closed last night but will soon be fully operational for what is set to be the mother of all parties.

No sign of a big screen yet but surely they’ll set one up for the ticketless.

If you prefer a bit of warmth with your drinking there are bars on every corner, including the excellently named Wenkers (wonder if Klopp used to drink there when he was manager?).

Rights, I’m off to the German football museum, you’ve got to do the cultural bit eh?

You can follow the author on Twitter @Mr_Dolf