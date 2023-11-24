News

Newcastle United Fan Advisory Board launched – Official NUFC club announcement

The Newcastle United Fan Advisory Board has been launched.

The club making an official announcement on Friday night.

NUFC explaining how the Newcastle United Fan Advisory Board will be formed and inviting interested supporters to apply to be on it.

Official Newcastle United Fan Advisory Board announcement – 24 November 2023:

Newcastle United has officially launched its Fan Advisory Board (FAB) as part of the club’s ongoing commitment to supporter engagement.

The FAB is part of the club’s wider Fan Engagement Plan announced in August 2023, and will be a conduit for two-way dialogue between supporters and the club’s key decision makers.

The newly-formed board is expected to meet for the first time in February 2024 and will facilitate the exchange of ideas and feedback on a formal basis.

Who will be on the FAB?

The FAB will consist of nine supporter representatives. While the group will not have formal club representatives as members, it will meet with club officials three times per season, with the club’s CEO attending at least one meeting.

Of nine fan positions, four will be ‘co-opted’ for representatives of established supporter groups, with two seats for Newcastle United Supporters Trust (NUST), one for Newcastle United Disabled Supporters Association (NUDSA) and one seat for United With Pride (UWP).

Three positions will be for individuals who meet required criteria, namely one member, one supporter aged under 25 and one fan residing outside of the UK.

Two further positions will be open to supporters who are season ticket holders or members, however applicants must meet the eligibility criteria detailed in the FAB Terms of Reference.

Each co-opted representative will have a three-year tenure, while all other positions will have two-year tenures.

When will the FAB meet?

The FAB will meet with the club on three occasions per season, as well as meeting independently on other occasions.

Following a recruitment process, the first expected meeting with the club will be in February 2024.

What will be the FAB’s scope?

The FAB will retain a focus on topics including the club’s strategic vision and objectives, business operations, the stadium, key matchday issues, any relevant heritage items, community activities and the club’s equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) commitments. Sporting and on-field issues will not form part of proposals.

How to apply

To apply for a position, supporters must complete an online FAB application form by 1pm on Sunday, December 3rd 2023.

All applicants must be aged 18 years or over.

The club actively encourages applications from supporters across all protected characteristics.

Please read the FAB Terms of Reference and Code of Conduct before submitting your application form.

What will happen next?

A shortlisting process will be carried out by a Fan Advisory Board selection panel, which will consist of two non-Newcastle United representatives and one club representative.

In-person interviews will then be held for suitable candidates on Tuesday, 12th December at St. James’ Park, or online for those further afield.

If you have any further questions about the FAB, please contact supporter.services@nufc.co.uk.