Opinion

Newcastle United chief outlines plans to expand St James’ Park

St James’ Park is not big enough.

Demand massively exceeds supply.

So what to do about it?

Newcastle United CEO Darren Eales speaking at a supporter event at St James’ Park on Wednesday night (22 November 2023) about expanding St James’ Park, as quoted by The Athletic:

“Given our demand for tickets, what we are doing is stadium feasibility and we are looking at what will be possible.

“We started that fairly recently, a formal process.

“I learned quickly that everybody has a view on what could be done and everyone is an amateur architect.

“Whoever you talk to will tell you what you can do with the Gallowgate End or various parts of St James’ Park.

“What we want to is get a world-renowned leading agency that deals with this and to have a blank sheet of paper and see what is feasible and what can be done?

“And we are going to need your feedback as that is vital.

“What we want to know is what is truly possible?

“That is going to give us that greater understanding as we look to make decisions for the Newcastle United of the future.

“There is going to be a supporter survey going out as part of the feasibility study.

“That is going to give the agency valuable feedback.

“It will give a sense of demand for ticketing and what fans want in the stadium and what facilities supporters are looking for.

“It will ask a number of hypothetical questions. I want to be clear, there is no decisions made yet.

“That feedback all comes in to give us the information we are looking for as we look to feasibility.

“The plan will be what is possible architecturally.

“Together with what the demand is for tickets and facilities?

“And that will ultimately determine the best path forward.”

Nobody pretends any of this will be easy or inexpensive.

However, a few facts.

When St James’ Park was expanded to 52,000+ back in 2000, in the Premier League only Man U had a bigger stadium capacity.

Twenty three years later, St James’ Park has the seventh highest Premier League capacity. Newcastle United could drop even further with other PL clubs potentially expanding beyond NUFC’s 52k capacity in the future, whilst Everton’s new stadium might just about exceed that of St James’ Park, though of course by then it might not be a Premier League stadium…

After the sacrifice of tens of thousands of Newcastle United fans in boycotting, forced Mike Ashley to give away 10,000+ free season tickets and thus forced him to sell the club as he knew the game was up, the new / current owners have sold every single ticket at St James’ Park available to NUFC fans in every single home match these past 26 months.

Back in 2016/17, even though the hated Mike Ashley was still at NUFC and had got the club relegated for the second time in eight PL seasons he had been in control. Just because Rafa Benitez committed to a three year contract and gave fans a little hope, St James’ Park was full across an entire Championship second tier campaign. Old Trafford was the only English stadium with more paying fans for home matches that 2016/17 season, as Newcastle United had more paying customers for league matches than all of Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea, Man City, Sunderland… (the fact there was 23 Championship home matches meaning St James’ Park exceeded even the likes of The Emirates in terms of total paying fans, despite the Gunners having a bigger capacity)

To talk of only now starting this process of feasibility studies and research and so on, is a ‘little’ disappointing and strains credibility.

Plans were drawn up by the Hall and Shepherd administration around two decades ago, showing how the St James’ Park capacity could be increased to at least 60,000.

Whilst the Reubens have become the richest family in the UK with much of that wealth due to huge expertise and experience involving massive construction projects, many of them complex, including many of them actually in Newcastle Upon Tyne and the wider region.

I struggle to believe that even back when they got the keys to St James’ Park off Mike Ashley back in October 2021, they didn’t by then have an absolute knowledge of what was possible (and not possible) in terms of expanding St James’ Park. It would have for sure been a key consideration when buying Newcastle United, what the possibilities would be with regard to the stadium.

My guess / assumption is that the current Newcastle United owners would have used their access to the very best expertise, to ensure that before they bought the club, they had done all the feasibility studies possible. I think they knew back then 26 months ago what is possible with St James’ Park and estimates of what the various possibilities would cost, plus indeed of course, have that information also already to hand now.

Personally, I think that any studies or consultation now is all about the club gauging how much fans will be willing to pay in the future, once an expanded St James’ Park (or completely new stadium) is completed.