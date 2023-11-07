News

Newcastle United Champions League squad – Reminder of who was named, who left out, who available…

The official Newcastle United Champions League squad was named in early September.

As well as able to use some young club-trained players on their ‘B’ list, Eddie Howe naming 23 senior players on his ‘A’ list (see below).

Even more restrictive than the senior Premier League squad limit of 25, the Newcastle United boss having to leave out a number of senior players from his Newcastle United Champions League squad.

The stand out names who were missing – Mark Gillespie, Emil Krafth, Javier Manquillo and Matt Ritchie not named in this NUFC Champions League ‘A’ list squad.

Official Newcastle United announcement – 5 September 2023:

‘Newcastle United has submitted its ‘List A’ squad to UEFA for the 2023/24 Champions League group stage.

In line with UEFA rules governing selection, the Magpies have named a 23-man squad on their ‘A’ list, with summer signings Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall all included along with Bruno Guimarães, Joelinton, Sven Botman, Kieran Trippier and Alexander Isak, who all have UEFA Champions League experience.

United youngsters Elliot Anderson and Lewis Miley will be included on the Magpies‘ ‘List B’ squad, along with other club-trained players born on or after 1st January 2002, making them eligible for selection.

The full list of players on the club’s ‘List A’ squad, which relates to the group stage of the competition, is below:

Miguel Almirón

Harvey Barnes

Sven Botman

Dan Burn

Martin Dúbravka (GK)

Paul Dummett

Anthony Gordon

Bruno Guimarães

Lewis Hall

Alexander Isak

Joelinton

Loris Karius (GK)

Jamaal Lascelles

Tino Livramento

Sean Longstaff

Jacob Murphy

Nick Pope (GK)

Fabian Schär

Matt Targett

Sandro Tonali

Kieran Trippier

Joe Willock

Callum Wilson

Fast forward to the present day, of the 23 named on the A list, it appears these are the Newcastle United players still available for this away game against Borussia Dortmund:

Miguel Almirón

Martin Dúbravka (GK)

Paul Dummett

Anthony Gordon

Bruno Guimarães

Lewis Hall

Joelinton

Loris Karius (GK)

Jamaal Lascelles

Tino Livramento

Sean Longstaff

Nick Pope (GK)

Fabian Schär

Kieran Trippier

Joe Willock

Callum Wilson

So 13 outfield players and three goalkeepers.

Of those younger players on the B list, Elliot Anderson also ruled out of course, although Lewis Miley made a welcome return to the bench for Arsenal on Saturday after a bout of glandular fever.