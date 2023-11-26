Opinion

Newcastle 4 Chelsea 1 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players

We asked Davey Hat-Trick to give us his match ratings and player comments after Newcastle 4 Chelsea 1.

This was a potential banana skin of a game. Last time I saw Newcastle, they were low on numbers and low on energy, whereas Chelsea had started to look like the expensively-assembled group they are. But we took the game to our visitors, and were well worth the victory. By the end of the game, Chelsea had run out of ideas and discipline.

No one could argue with the team sheet. We basically fielded every first-teamer that was available and put anyone with a pulse on the bench. I was wondering which of the three goalkeepers would play as a winger if Miggy or Gordon got injured.

This was the energetic, committed sort of performance that typifies Newcastle under Eddie Howe. Every player made a contribution and Chelsea couldn’t cope. By the end, they just wanted to get off the pitch and join their supporters, who had set off back to London long before the full-time whistle.

Player ratings:

Nick Pope – 8

Couldn’t do much about Sterling’s free kick but never looked like being in trouble otherwise. His distribution is a cause for concern. Needs to learn the art of passing.

Kieran Trippier – 8

I could write the same review for Trippier every week.

He was industrious, determined and creative. We tend to notice the passes that he doesn’t execute well because we are so used to them being on the money. Pinged a free kick off the bar, and as ever, played like a captain.

Jamaal Lascelles – 8

Our actual captain had a few shaky moments, gave the ball away a couple of times, and lost it completely in the lead up to

Chelsea’s goal. Redeemed himself with a superbly-taken header that settled the nerves.

Fabian Schar – 9

I’m old enough to remember the great Bobby Moore. He read the game so well, seldom had to slide in to a tackle, and could carry the ball out of defence with style. I see a lot of the same in Schar.

He had another great game and nearly blasted one in with his swinger.

Tino Livramento – 9

Hard to believe he’s just turned 21.

Seldom troubled in defence, intelligent enough to know when to go forward, and very comfortable on the ball.

I’d expected him to play on the right (with Tripps on the left) but he was equally effective in the number 3 position. He could turn out to be one of our best signings. Quality

Lewis Miley – 9

Hard to believe this lad is only 17. SEVENTEEN.

Played like he belongs at this level, and thank goodness for that, given the manpower shortage we are suffering from.

Superb assist for Isak’s goal, and got a lot of love from teammates and fans alike when he was subbed with a minute to go

Bruno Guimaraes – 9

I was asked to review the players after the Palace game and wrote “An excellent display from Bruno. As we know, he finds space that other footballers don’t, and is very good with the ball. But he’s tough too. Rode more than his fair share of robust tackles, and came back for more”.

Same again.

Joelinton – 8

You’d think this bloke was from Byker the way he plays.

Never still, never gives the opposition a moment’s rest, and celebrated his goal like it had just won the Champions League.

A point off for missing a sitter.

Miguel Almiron – 8

Excellent first half, quieter second, although he did get an assist for our fourth.

Another player for whom you could photocopy what you wrote the last time. Chases, harries, gets up and goes again, and burns more energy than the national grid. If he had a right foot, he’d be a world beater.

Alexander Isak – 8

Thank goodness he’s back.

Gave our attack a focal point and led the line well.

Had one clear cut chance and took it with aplomb.

I expected nothing less.

Anthony Gordon – 10

Shaded Player of the Match for me and is in the running for Player of the Season if I get a vote.

I used to play full back and I would have hated playing against Gordon.

He is quick, strong, direct and skillful. It was all too much for Reece James, who got his second yellow for a hack. I think he was glad to get off the pitch.

To rub salt in the wounds, Gordon scored a lovely goal to seal the victory.

By this time, all of the Chelsea players were too scared to go near him.

I think it’s worth pointing out that Gordon is the same age as Mudryk, cost half the money, and is five times better

SUBS:

Matt Ritchie – 6

Came on to give Isak a rest and made himself useful.

Distracted the defenders while Gordon was stroking home the fourth goal.

Paul Dummett – N/A

Not really on long enough to merit a score but I’m glad he’s fit and well. We’ll need him

Alex Murphy / Amadou Diallo / Michael Ndiweni – N/A

Three young lads who probably didn’t think this day would come, and thankfully when it did, the game was in the bag and the pressure was off.

They all got a touch of the ball and they were beaming when they did the lap of appreciation in front of 50,000 delirious Geordies.

A day to remember and – given the resources at our disposal – probably more to come. Welcome to the big time, lads.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 Chelsea 1 – Saturday 25 November 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 13, Lascelles 60, Joelinton 61, Gordon 83

Chelsea:

Sterling 23, James 73 red card

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Chelsea 45% (44%) Newcastle 55% (56%)

Total shots were Chelsea 7 (6) Newcastle 14 (6)

Shots on target were Chelsea 4 (4) Newcastle 5 (1)

Corners were Chelsea 2 (2) Newcastle 4 (1)

Referee: Simon Hooper

Attendance: 52,227 (Chelsea 3,000)

Newcastle team v Chelsea:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles (Dummett 86), Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley (Diallo 90+2), Joelinton, Almiron (Alex Murphy 87), Gordon (Ndiweni 90+2), Isak (Ritchie 81)

SUBS:

Dubravka, Gillespie, Karius, Parkinson

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports