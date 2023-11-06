News

Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0 – Interesting independent ratings on the NUFC players

It ended Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0.

A very eventful match BUT a very eventful one that left the goalkeepers with very few saves to make, indeed, Nick Pope only having to deal with a single effort on goal which was straight at him and effectively just catching practice.

Looking at the individuals in black and white, interesting to get an independent perspective on how this played out.

Whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.

Now whoscored have published their independent player ratings for this Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0 match:

As you can see, Newcastle United had the man of the match in Joelinton (7.5) according to these automated ratings. He was immense.

Only three other NUFC players rated 7.0 or higher, with Gordon (7.3), Lascelles (7.2) and Trippier (7.0).

The reality was though that no Newcastle United player let us down, such brilliant commitment.

I think this is the big issue with this kind of automated ratings system, when a match has so few real goalscoring chances and instead turns into such a battle.

For example the likes of Schar and Livramento were superb, yet only pick up 6.8 and 6.5 ratings respectively.

Interesting to compare and contrast these independent automated ratings with those of Jonathan Drape-Comyn, who we had doing our own Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0 match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players – Read HERE.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0 – Saturday 4 November 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 64

Arsenal:

Possession was Arsenal 60% Newcastle 40%

Total shots were Arsenal 14 Newcastle 9

Shots on target were Arsenal 1 Newcastle 2

Corners Arsenal 11 Newcastle 0

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Attendance: 52,194 (3,000 Arsenal)

Newcastle team v Arsenal:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn (Livramento 45), Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 63 (Ritchie 79)), Wilson (Willock 62), Gordon

SUBS:

Dubravka, Dummett, Krafth, Hall, Lewis Miley

(Arsenal are an excellent side but… Newcastle United proved they are too – Read HERE)

(Mikel Arteta crying after Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0 – Just drink those tears – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0 – United are absolutely back… brilliant! Read HERE)

(David Raya with delusional comments after Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0 – Read HERE)