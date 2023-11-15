News

New Newcastle United injury blow – Ruled out of international tonight

The Newcastle United injury situation is shocking.

Eddie Howe went into the Bournemouth match with 11 players missing in total.

Bruno suspended just for that one match, Tonali banned for the rest of the season, whilst on the Newcastle United injury front, none were listed (see below).

That became ten in terms of injuries, when Miguel Almiron was forced off after 31 minutes of Saturday’s match.

Now Eddie Howe has got yet another injury worry.

Swiss media revealing that Fabian Schar has been ruled out of tonight’s match for Switzerland against Israel. The SFV (Switzerland football federation) confirming the news to Blick.

A game where if the Swiss win, it guarantees qualification for the Euros in Germany next summer.

Blick report on Fabian Schar – 15 November 2023:

‘At Blick’s request, the SFV confirmed Fabian Schär’s absence from today’s game against Israel in the Pancho Arena in Felcsut.

“After the high strain of the last few weeks, he is suffering from muscular problems,” said the SFV. The Eastern Swiss player was on the field for 90 minutes in every Premier League and Champions League game for his club Newcastle.

The central defender will do customized individual training in the hotel together with the Kondi trainer. Those players who are not in the starting line-up also complete training after the game – but in the stadium.’

Here’s hoping that this is just a precaution, rather than a new serious worry for Eddie Howe.

Fabian Schar probably wouldn’t have been in the starting line-up anyway against Israel anyway, as Nico Elvedi is back available, he is usual first choice now alongside Manuel Akanji in central defence for Switzerland.

Plus, it is a very busy week for Switzerland as they have three games in the space of a week, this Israel game should have been played last month but was postponed. As well as tonight’s game in neutral Hungary, due to the situation in Israel, the Swiss also have Kosovo to play at home on Saturday (18 November) and Romania away next Tuesday (21 November).

So whilst tonight a win would guarantee progress for Switzerland to the finals, they could also progress even if drawing or even losing tonight, if getting the necessary result(s) in the other two matches.

Hopefully this is more a case of simply giving Fabian Schar a bit extra recovery time and we will see him involved in one or both of the other two matches for his country.

Having Botman AND Schar both missing for any length of time isn’t what Eddie Howe would be wanting to be the case, especially with central defence cover (and first choice left-back!) Dan Burn already ruled out until the new year.

The Newcastle United injury / missing list from this past weekend:

Botman – Injured

Targett – Injured

Tonali – Banned

Burn – Injured

Bruno – Suspended

Isak – Injured

Anderson – Injured

Murphy – Injured

Barnes – Injured

Manquillo – Injured

Wilson – Injured

Almiron – Injured

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Saturday 25 November 2023 – Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports