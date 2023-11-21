Opinion

New expose of UK Government / Saudi Arabia PIF buying Newcastle United – A lot of words that tell us nothing

There has been a new ‘exclusive’ published on the Saudi Arabia PIF led takeover of Newcastle United and the involvement of the UK Government in this.

Adam Crafton has regularly criticised the takeover and especially the role of the Saudi Arabia PIF.

The Athletic journalist repeatedly looking at angles to discredit the deal that transferred ownership from Mike Ashley to the consortium.

That consortium consisting of Saudi Arabia PIF (80%), Amanda Staveley (10%) and the Reuben family (10%).

This latest ‘exclusive’ following a freedom of information request from The Athletic, where they requested all communications between government departments and the Premier League between August 1 and October 31 in 2021, with regard to the NUFC takeover which was completed on 7 October 2021.

Clearly a lot of time and trouble has been gone to when compiling this new report from Adam Crafton, a lot of research and preparation, however, whilst this new report contains a lot of words, it tells us little. In fact, I struggle to see how there is anything of real interest, anything new, anything compelling. Instead, it feels a bit like so much time and effort has been put into getting this information together – the correspondence between UK Government officials and the Premier League, that even when there was so little found to make up anything of interest, they felt they had to publish something to justify all of those hours spent (wasted?) doing research.

The Athletic journalist was clearly looking for the silver bullet, the email / communication that would ‘prove’ the UK Government had exerted undue pressure on the Premier League to force through the Saudi Arabia PIF led takeover. When in reality they have found nothing of the sort. So this new exclusive just basically a repeat of what we already knew and then a load of waffle from the emails that have been obtained.

It has long been known, since before the NUFC takeover happened, that the UK Government had been in contact with both the Premier League and the Saudi Arabia PIF end of things.

The explanation for that has always been that this kind of thing is the norm, when the likes of Saudi Arabia investment is intended to be made in a UK business. The justification being that inward investment in the UK is obviously welcome, especially from a country / state that is an ally and massive trading partner of the UK.

Now I am certainly no fan of this current UK Government and nor am I a fan of how Saudi Arabia does a lot of things over there. However, when it comes to business deals such as this where inward investment is coming into the UK, then I think this is the kind of thing that is the norm. The UK Government does get involved in encouraging these deals to happen, in order to help that particular business transaction happen AND maintain the best possible relations with Saudi Arabia.

Yet again it comes to the fact that for those wanting to portray Newcastle United and the fans of the clubs as out of order, they choose to see this NUFC takeover and who owns our football club as the frontline of the rights and wrongs of Saudi involvement in the UK. When in reality it is the UK Government and the voters who elect them, that effectively set the rules, it is they who decide that business deals can happen with Saudi Arabia, which is why it was ludicrous for anybody to argue that the Saudi Arabia PIF led takeover of NUFC couldn’t happen on moral grounds or whatever.

The truth of the matter is that as we all know, it wasn’t UK Government involvement that eventually led to the Newcastle United takeover happening. Instead, it was the settling of the long running TV piracy dispute between Saudi Arabia and Qatar / Bein Sports that was the key removal of the blockage that had been preventing the NUFC takeover happening. Once that TV piracy case came to an agreement, the Premier League then waved the Newcastle United takeover through.

Brief excerpts from The Athletic report – 21 November 2023:

‘Premier League chief executive Richard Masters has previously said there was “no pressure applied” by the UK government during the process that ended with the Saudi PIF acquiring 80 per cent of Newcastle United in October 2021.

After the takeover was announced on October 7, the Premier League said it had “received legally binding assurances that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will not control Newcastle United Football Club”.

A UK government spokesperson previously told The Athletic that the UK government “has not had a role at any point in the takeover of Newcastle United”.

However, 27 pages of newly obtained emails, released by the UK Foreign Office following a freedom of information request by The Athletic, shed fresh light on discussions between government departments and the Premier League

We requested communications between August 1 and October 31 in 2021 — the months leading up to and shortly after the announcement of the takeover on October 7.

The Premier League declined to formally comment for this story but senior sources, who were not authorised to speak publicly on the matter, maintained to The Athletic on Monday evening that the decision to allow the takeover to proceed in October 2021 was made by the Premier League Board based on the legally binding assurances received by the Premier League and not as a result of any external influence. They also said that their interactions with the UK state apparatus showed the government “being predisposed” to being helpful but insisted it did not sway the decision…’