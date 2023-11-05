Opinion

Mikel Arteta was a disgrace BUT has said far more embarrassing things about Newcastle – Who can forget this?

Mikel Arteta has been making a lot of headlines following Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0.

Eddie Howe’s side deservedly winning this tough match, brilliant defending meaning the Gunners didn’t have a single threat all game on Nick Pope’s goal.

However, Mikel Arteta making a complete fool of himself, with outrageous over the top post-match comments. The Arsenal boss complaining about, amongst other things, Newcastle’s winning goal, which VAR spent over five minutes looking for a reason to disallow but couldn’t find a valid reason to.

Mikel Arteta though claiming this is the worst thing that has ever happened to anybody in the history of football. When the reality was that the very worst moment of the match officials getting something wrong, even just on Saturday, was neither the referee nor VAR believing Havertz should have been red carded for a dangerous cynical assault on Sean Longstaff.

Mikel Arteta was a disgrace on Saturday after the match BUT has said far more embarrassing things previously regading Newcastle United.

Who can forget this classic below? First of all though, what Mikel Arteta said on Saturday…

Mikel Arteta after watching Newcastle United deservedly win 1-0 at St James’ Park against Arsenal – 4 November 2023:

“It was embarrassing what happened and how the goal stands.

“I had 20 years in this country and now I feel ashamed. It is an absolute disgrace.

“Embarrassing what happened, how this goal stands, in the Premier League, this league we say is the best in the world.

“I’ve been 20 years in this country and now I feel ashamed.

“It’s a disgrace and there’s too much at stake here.

“I feel embarrassed to be part of this.

“It’s a disgrace, that’s what it is.

“It’s a disgrace.

“We have to talk about how the hell this goal stands.

“I feel embarrassed but I have to be the one to come here and defend the club and ask for help.

“Again, I feel embarrassed.”

Mikel Arteta speaking after Steve Bruce was sacked by Newcastle United – Thursday 21 October 2021.

“He [Steve Bruce] is one of the most important managers that England has had in the last 100 years.”

We also had this one earlier this year, when Newcastle became the first team to prevent Arsenal scoring a goal and winning at the Emirates last season. He just can’t take it when things don’t go his way, no manager is happy when they don’t get the win, especially if their team plays well BUT they don’t go on like Mikel Arteta, well not many of them anyway!

Mikel Arteta speaking after Newcastle United deservedly drew 0-0 at The Emirates – 3 January 2023:

“There were two penalties.

“It is very simple.

“It is two scandalous penalties (not given).

“The way we played, the way we dominated the game.

“Then we had two scandalous penalties (not given).

“We should have had two penalties to win the game, then it would have been a different story.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0 – Saturday 4 November 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 64

Arsenal:

Possession was Arsenal 60% Newcastle 40%

Total shots were Arsenal 14 Newcastle 9

Shots on target were Arsenal 1 Newcastle 2

Corners Arsenal 11 Newcastle 0

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Attendance: 52,194 (3,000 Arsenal)

Newcastle team v Arsenal:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn (Livramento 45), Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 63 (Ritchie 79)), Wilson (Willock 62), Gordon

SUBS:

Dubravka, Dummett, Krafth, Hall, Lewis Miley

