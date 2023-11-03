News

Mikel Arteta talks Newcastle United, Eddie Howe and what it’s like playing at St James’ Park

Mikel Arteta has been meeting the media.

The Arsenal boss talking to journalists on Friday morning.

The Gunners having been hammered 3-1 by West Ham in midweek, knocked out of the Carabao Cup, now taking on Newcastle United in the Premier League at 5.30pm this Saturday.

Mikel Arteta Friday press conference ahead of facing Newcastle United, as reported by official Arsenal site:

“Every time you have a defeat it takes a few days to get over but the full focus now is on Newcastle.

“There are obviously things that we had to do much better in the [West Ham] game, especially the way we competed and the way we conceded the goals. I don’t think the scoreline reflects what happened in the game at all but we should have done much better.

“Every game is very different to the previous one and you have to be at it.

“If you take your foot off the gas in any action in this league, against this type of opponent, you get punished. It’s as simple as that, so you have to give the standards the maximum level if you want to keep winning and winning.”

Mikel Arteta on Emile Smith Rowe’s injury:

“Nothing has changed, as I said I think he will be out for weeks.

“How many will determine in relation to how he progresses in the first few weeks especially.

“It’s a big blow because he was getting some momentum and some minutes and we’d started to get the Emile that we needed, but unfortunately he’s going to be out again.”

Mikel Arteta on Martin Odegaard benefitting from a rest:

“We have tried to offload him a little bit because he had a little issue that he was grumbling with.

“He felt much better in the last few days, and we gave a few minutes against West Ham which was good to see, and his contribution was really good. He will train today and if he’s fine he will be ready [for Newcastle].”

Mikel Arteta on the start of the season:

“It’s very early and we have to go game by game.

“We are in a really good position and we have to continue to be there.

“Tomorrow we have a really tough match against Newcastle but these are the games that you have to play when you want to be at the top.

“[It is] A big one.

“It’s one of the toughest places to go and win.

“We’ve done it and there is nothing new to it, we know what we’re expecting.

“It is very clear what they do, what their strengths are, and where the opportunities are for us.

“We will try to take the game where we want.

“This is football and the next game is the next game.

“The next day you have to be focused and our full focus and energy is now on beating Newcastle.”

Mikel Arteta on Eddie Howe and what he has done at Newcastle United these past two years:

“Huge credit to him, I think he has transformed the club, the environment, the atmosphere and what he created in the team as well.

“They have such a belief in what they do and that’s a huge complement to him for what they’ve done.

Mikel Arteta asked if there are similarities with the job he’s done:

“I don’t know, every club is different.

“I have huge credit for what he’s done, the way he’s done it, the way his team plays and the environment he has created is fantastic.

“He’s had a lot of support, which we all need, and now they are big contenders.”

Mikel Arteta on inflated transfer fees for players:

“I think there’s been an evolution.

“I think we’ve gone from the 10s, to the 20s, to the 80s, to the 100s and there’s been players who cost £220 million as well, so it’s not as though we are getting used to it. It’s something that is happening and is happening more and more often.

“On other players and other clubs, what we are doing, there is no comment on that.

“First of all, it’s what can we do to improve our team, and then can we afford it, and does it make sense in our project to spend certain money on certain players. There is a lot of work to be done there.”

Mikel Arteta on whether Gabriel Jesus will be back after the internationals:

“I cannot guarantee that. We are trying to get his recovery done as quickly as possible.

“I said that it will be weeks, but it’s very difficult to put a timeframe on it right now.”

Mikel Arteta on how Arsenal have improved their away form:

“Belief and then performances.

“First of all, be so convinced that you can go to Newcastle and fully believe you are going to win the game. It has to be really clear what you have to do to achieve that.

“Then obviously quality and talent to get the performance that we need and that’s down to the players.”

Mikel Arteta on playing at St James’ Park:

“When you play football, you want to play in those atmospheres.

“Like going to Seville, you know what you are going to get.

“It’s an incredible privilege to play in those grounds, you have to embrace the moment, enjoy it and go for it because it’s worth it. These are the arenas you want to be tested in.

“An incredible football atmosphere [at St James’ Park].”