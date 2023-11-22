News

Mikel Arteta asks FA for extra time to think of excuses for his appalling behaviour – Report

Mikel Arteta was finally charged last Thursday by The FA with bringing the game into disrepute.

The Arsenal manager’s appalling behaviour finally catching up with him.

The outrageous comments (see below) from Mikel Arteta following Arsenal’s defeat against Newcastle United on Saturday 4 November leaving The FA with no alternative but to act.

As if they let Mikel Arteta get away with such disgraceful behaviour, then it would simply have set a precedent, encouraging others to behave in a similar fashion, just because a decision doesn’t go their way. The astonishing thing though was that Arsenal as a club weren’t also facing a similar charge, as in their shameful statement (see below) they said they backed every single word Mikel Arteta has said.

Now to add further embarrassment to the manager and his club, I-News and others have reported today that Mikel Arteta and Arsenal have asked The FA for extra time to dream up some excuses for his embarrassing behaviour. The FA said to have given them an extra three days, which will mean a deadline this Friday instead of Tuesday (yesterday).

It is just shameful that even at this stage, Mikel Arteta and Arsenal are not willing to just put their hands up and say sorry, admit they were out of order.

Former co-owner and vice-chairman David Dein summed it up perfectly, accepting that Mikel Arteta and Arsenal had behaved shamefully and saying there is no way they would have been defending Arteta’s conduct if he was still there.

Laughable Arsenal pundits such as Martin Keown are the only clown still claiming the Gunners have done nothing wrong and the club and manager supposedly the victim.

The FA announcement – 16 November 2023:

“Mikel Arteta has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3.1 following comments that he made in media interviews after Arsenal’s Premier League game against Newcastle United on Saturday 4 November.

“It’s alleged that his comments constitute misconduct as they are insulting towards match officials and/or detrimental to the game and/or bring the game into disrepute.

“Mikel Arteta has until Tuesday 21 November to provide a response to this charge.”

The Mag – 8 November 2023:

Not before time, Arsenal and Mikel Arteta have been called to account for their comments / behaviour following Saturday’s match at St James’ Park.

To divert attention away from both himself and his team’s failings, Mikel Arteta claiming (see below) that Arsenal had been the victims of something so much worse than anybody else has ever experienced in the past, then to make matters so much worse, his club issuing that shocking statement (see below).

All of this behaviour shameful and embarrassing, Mikel Arteta and Arsenal simply had some decisions that didn’t go their way, the same as Eddie Howe and Newcastle United. By far the very worst decision in this match was giving Kai Harverz a yellow and not a red, for his cowardly assault on Sean Longstaff, where it was simply by luck and by fractions that the Newcastle player wasn’t seriously injured.

Anyway, at last The FA have finally made contact with both Mikel Arteta and Arsenal after their embarrassing behaviour.

Arteta and Arsenal now have three business days to respond to The FA’s request for their observations.

Then once they have received those observations, The FA will then have three business days to decide any punishment, or not…

Mikel Arteta speaking after Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0 – 4 November 2023:

“It was embarrassing what happened and how the goal stands.

“I had 20 years in this country and now I feel ashamed. It is an absolute disgrace.

“If there was a team looking to win the game today it was Arsenal.

“Embarrassing what happened, how this goal stands, in the Premier League, this league we say is the best in the world.

“I’ve been 20 years in this country and now I feel ashamed.

“It’s a disgrace and there’s too much at stake here.

“We are trying to do incredible things and be at the highest level each week.

“When we’re not good enough I hold my hands up and take responsibility.

“The outcome is nowhere near the level this league needs to have and the way this league is getting competed in. It’s not good enough.

“I feel embarrassed to be part of this.

“It’s a disgrace, that’s what it is.

“It’s a disgrace.

“We have to talk about how the hell this goal stands.

“I feel embarrassed but I have to be the one to come here and defend the club and ask for help.

“Again, I feel embarrassed.”

Arsenal official statement – 5 November 2023:

‘Arsenal Football Club wholeheartedly supports Mikel Arteta’s post-match comments after yet more unacceptable refereeing and VAR errors on Saturday evening.

We’d also like to acknowledge the huge effort and performance from our players and travelling supporters at St James’ Park.

The Premier League is the best league in the world with the best players, coaches and supporters, all of whom deserve better. PGMOL urgently needs to address the standard of officiating and focus on action which moves us all on from retrospective analysis, attempted explanations and apologies.

We support the ongoing efforts of Chief Refereeing Officer, Howard Webb and would welcome working together to achieve the world-class officiating standards our league demands.’