Opinion

Mikel Arteta and the cynical manipulation of officials

I watched the outburst from Mikel Arteta after our game.

Feeling so annoyed with it, I wanted to express my views on The Mag. I always read with interest views from other supporters on events, so here is my take on it.

At least I feel better for having written it!

There has been a lot said and written about Mikel Arteta, his post-match comments and the subsequent statement from Arsenal.

I think both are meant to undermine the referees and VAR, put pressure on them for future Arsenal games.

The actual goal incident was in fact the way VAR is supposed to be used, goal given and then checked by VAR to see if there is any reason not to give it. All of the evidence was inconclusive with a matter of opinion if Joelinton pushed Gabriel (for what it is worth, I think Gabriel was stooping to head the ball away before Joelinton’s hands were on his back), a job well done, subsequently checked and the correct decision arrived at.

Arteta’s view from the dugout that it was 100% never a goal, he must have some eyesight!

To the point of this article, I don’t think this was an emotional spur of the moment outpouring of frustration at the system and the quality of refereeing, this was a cynical attempt to help his team in coming games and make sure all marginal decisions become more of an issue for officials. Mikel Arteta was actually very careful in his words to not directly attack anyone specifically and will be able to deflect and defend what he said, he has probably had this in mind for a while and been waiting for the right moment to say it!

Now all of the media will be looking for the next incident and blow it up out of all proportion to highlight their own particular skewed views or bias. I have read that some are saying the solution is that ex-players should be in charge of VAR….

That is without doubt one of the worst possible solutions, only proven by Martin Keown on MOTD’s view that all of the decisions should have been in Arsenal’s favour! No sending off for Havertz but red for Bruno, no goal etc etc, these ex players are all tainted by the teams they have played for, supported or feel they have a score to settle with, teams they have played against.

My view of this cynical outburst by Mikel Arteta is also an issue with other managers. Jurgen Klopp and Erik ten Hag at Man U have a history of trying to pressurise officials before, during and after games. Sir Alex Ferguson was one of the first I had seen do this but the pressure he put on officials was nothing compared to these guys who have taken it to another level.

Some of the so called ‘lesser’ teams try it but it does not seem to have the same effect or is highlighted as much as the so-called ‘elite’ teams. Last year, Brighton had a lot of really shocking decisions against them, this year Wolves are getting it, god only knows how Arteta, Klopp or Ten Hag would be able to cope with that level of incompetence!

You have to accept in football there are decisions which are obvious and some which are a matter of opinion, in every game. It is inherent in the game and that goes for on-field officials or VAR, nothing is perfect, the game is not perfect, so these thing happen across the board and for anyone to expect perfection will be waiting a long, long time.

The managers who carry on with this behaviour and we all know who they are, they’re a disgrace and should be brought up with bringing the game into disrepute and dealt with properly, not just a short touchline ban and a fine which in most cases is so small in comparison to the money they earn.

We can contrast their behaviour with Eddie Howe’s reaction to errors, outwardly professional and controlled but I am sure he is as frustrated as any other manager, he just deals with it in a professional way, like an adult rather than a spoilt child who cannot have his own way.

There are ways to deal with this and that is not doing it in the public domain. Communication and discussions and development of the system, not playing to the mob to hide their own and their team’s poor performance, or poor decision making.

This state of affairs cannot continue to be OK, as at some point something bad is going to happen to officials after one of these outbursts. These managers have a bigger responsibility to the game of football at all levels and you would expect the club owners to rein that in and not endorse it as Arsenal and Liverpool have done this season, irrespective of how poor the decisions are.