Michael Owen now weighs into the Newcastle United v Arsenal controversy

Michael Owen has now had his say.

Our old mate weighing into the debate following Newcastle United winning against Arsenal, Mikel Arteta’s embarrassing comments after his team’s defeat, then unbelievably, Arsenal releasing an official statement (see below) backing up their manager’s desperate diversionary tactics after his side failed to present a single serious threat to Nick Pope’s goal.

Some of the lazy slavish journalists and pundits were happy to simply repeat Arteta and Arsenal’s embarrassing words, failing to point out how embarrassing their behaviour was.

Whilst others were prepared to call out Arsenal and Mikel Arteta for their truly shameful claims / words.

So which side of the fence is Michael Owen on?

Michael Owen via his personal Twitter account:

“The Newcastle United v Arsenal game yesterday was a brilliant watch.

“Two top teams going at it.

“The only (in his words) ‘embarrassing’ and ‘disgraceful’ thing about it was Arteta’s behaviour.

“A common occurrence that damages the game more than any incorrect decision.

“For his club to now release a statement moaning about the standard of officiating is poor and sadly for a team of Arsenal’s standing, totally classless.”

There have been plenty times when I have called out Michael Owen for what he has said in the past, especially where Newcastle United are concerned.

However, even he couldn’t miss this open goal and has actually perfectly summed it all up.

It is Mikel Arteta and Arsenal who are the only embarrassing characters in this debate and they’re showing a total lack of class.

Arsenal official statement – 5 November 2023:

‘Arsenal Football Club wholeheartedly supports Mikel Arteta’s post-match comments after yet more unacceptable refereeing and VAR errors on Saturday evening.

We’d also like to acknowledge the huge effort and performance from our players and travelling supporters at St James’ Park.

The Premier League is the best league in the world with the best players, coaches and supporters, all of whom deserve better. PGMOL urgently needs to address the standard of officiating and focus on action which moves us all on from retrospective analysis, attempted explanations and apologies.

We support the ongoing efforts of Chief Refereeing Officer, Howard Webb and would welcome working together to achieve the world-class officiating standards our league demands.’

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0 – Saturday 4 November 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 64

Arsenal:

Possession was Arsenal 60% Newcastle 40%

Total shots were Arsenal 14 Newcastle 9

Shots on target were Arsenal 1 Newcastle 2

Corners Arsenal 11 Newcastle 0

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Attendance: 52,194 (3,000 Arsenal)

Newcastle team v Arsenal:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn (Livramento 45), Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 63 (Ritchie 79)), Wilson (Willock 62), Gordon

SUBS:

Dubravka, Dummett, Krafth, Hall, Lewis Miley

