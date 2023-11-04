News

Medical emergency forces Leicester City game against Newcastle United young stars to be abandoned

A medical emergency on Friday, forced the Leicester City v Newcastle United Under 21s’ Premier League 2 clash to be abandoned.

A Leicester City member of staff was the one who needed to be looked after and thankfully, BBC Sport report (see below) that the unnamed person was later able to return home after treatment, where the Leicester Coty employee is now recovering.

The young Magpies were 2-0 down after 23 minutes but by the half hour mark Dylan Stephenson had scored twice in quick succession to level it for Newcastle.

The game though abandoned in the second half due to that medical emergency, with a rearranged date to be announced later.

BBC Sport report – 3 November 2023:

Leicester initially said on social media “the staff member has been transferred to hospital”.

A later update read: “We are pleased to report that, following examination by on-site medics, the staff member has been released from observation to recover at home.

“The club expresses its thanks to Newcastle United, to the match officials and to on-duty medical staff for their cooperation, assistance and care.”