News

Mauricio Pochettino speaks ahead of Chelsea visiting Newcastle United

Mauricio Pochettino brings his team to St James’ Park on Saturday.

A 3pm kick-off sees Chelsea take on Newcastle United.

Ahead of the game, the Chelsea boss has been talking about this upcoming visit to Tyneside.

Mauricio Pochettino on Newcastle United:

“We have a team [Newcastle United] that is going to be really strong and tough.

“It is a team that has built for the Champions League, which is our aim for next season.

“Which is why it is going to be tough.”

Mauricio Pochettino on Cole Palmer:

“We were talking in the last few weeks in how we need to keep our players at their best.

“We need to push them every day to keep them outside of their comfortable zone. To push him and players every day in their uncomfortable zone.

“That’s why we sign him as we really believe in him.

“Man City won the Premier League and Champions League and it’s never easy when they win that. Maybe its easier for him to settle here.”

Mauricio Pochettino sked if there was a possibility he could have managed Newcastle in the past:

“No, it was never a possibility.

“No one contacted me.”

Mauricio Pochettino on Chelsea’s form:

“We were not consistent in the first period of this competition, I tried to think why.

“We are good against teams like Arsenal and Liverpool and struggle to compete with teams with less quality than us that play in a different way.

“That is all part of the process, we are a young team that started working four months ago.”

Mauricio Pochettino on player availability and those who have been on international duty:

“The last one back was Moi Caicedo, who arrived from Ecuador.

“They already know the starting 11 for tomorrow, but I’m not going to make that public yet.

“They all arrived in a normal condition so then it was just the decision to pick the starting 11.

“Colwill is going to be in the squad.

“We’ll see tomorrow how much James can play. Reece is doing well, he’s at a very good level, he’s improving every day. We are so happy with him and hope that he can cope with the demand of 90 minutes and we’ll see tomorrow if he can cope with that. Now he is one player you know is going to play!”

“Lavia and Nkunku are still out. There is no timeframe for them, it is difficult to say because we need to assess them day-by-day. They are in a good condition, Nkunku a little bit ahead of Lavia. He was doing things with the group last week but it is still not a full recovery to be part of the squad.

“Last week he was only involved in a few training sessions, still it is not a full recovery to be part of the tactical session. Now is about recovering from his injury.

“He’s a fantastic player who was the top scorer in the Bundesliga last season and he can play in different positions. His quality is amazing and he’s an experienced player.

“It was really bad luck to lose him from the beginning of the season and not have the possibility for him to help the team. Still I think we are going to find the best way for him to fit in the team.

“Now he is going to find massive competition because all his team-mates are ahead of him because for the last four months they were competing and he needs again to build his form and be at this best level. Then to compete with players who are competing for months is a big challenge for him.

“We need to understand that he comes from an injury so he needs time. We’re going to need to be patient with him to start to compete, play and discover again the competition.

“Then it’s not a competition that he was normally used to playing and he can recover the feelings from last season or the season before. He is a player who came from the Bundesliga and he needs now not only to recover from his injury, but get to know the league. He’s going to need time to perform at his best.’

Mauricio also provided an update on another French international we are yet to see in action this season, after Wesley Fofana took his first steps out on the training pitch following injury last week, even if it was only for some light running during these early stages of his recovery.”