Opinion

Martin Keown still can’t stop crying about defeat to Newcastle United – Arsenal hardman needs to let it go

I’m not really sure what it is that makes them cry so much but the Gunners really don’t seem to be able to let this go, I have just been watching a frankly hilarious video showing a Talksport conversation, where our good friends Simon Jordan, Martin Keown and Jim White were debating Mikel Arteta having been charged with bringing the game into disrepute.

Martin Keown almost crying, threatening to walk out of the studio and being incapable of putting together a logical case for exactly why VAR should have overturned the Anthony Gordon goal decision, or why Arteta shouldn’t be punished.

It was fairly frantic with lots of talking over the top of one another, so hopefully I have captured correctly most of what was said, certainly the key moments…

Martin Keown:

“Lets look at the subjective decision that was made. Was it a foul or wasn’t it?

“We look at that and he’s [Joelinton] got two hands on the back of the player.

“Now in this instance a former participant in football should be [involved in the VAR decision making process], now I thought Jamie Carragher was brilliant on this, the night he saw a similar incidence where [Marc] Cucurella was fouled, he was actually dragged by [Erling] Haaland the wrong side of play.”

Simon Jordan:

“Should we just have stuck [Gary] Neville in there [VAR Suite] because Neville said it wasn’t a foul.

“So which participant do you want in there?”

Martin Keown:

“No, no just a minute. I am taking you on a week…”

Jim White:

“It’s who you want to believe isn’t it Martin.”

Martin Keown:

(holding his hands up for extra emphasis) “I am taking you on a week…”

Jim White:

“If this wasn’t Arsenal you wouldn’t be saying this.”

Martin Keown:

“No, no I’m going to talk about Chelsea and Man City now.”

Jim White:

“You’re in denial.”

Simon Jordan:

“You’re talking about ex players being in there (VAR suite at Stockley Park) and seeing and being able to give their value, but [Gary] Neville did that.”

Martin Keown:

“Do you want me to do what Martin O’Neill did? Leave the studio. Yeah? Do You want me to do that?”

Simon Jordan:

“I’m happy for you to do that.”

Martin Keown:

(backtracking) “So can we continue… let’s take it on a week.

“Man City and Chelsea. Fantastic game. But the very first goal should never have stood. And Jamie Carragher was quick to see that because he’s a defender.

“Haaland makes a tug on Cucurella who then reacts, as you would in the street, when someone pulls you: you pull ‘em back. Yeah?

“Then he makes a foul.

“But the person in the VAR room was too naive. That’s where we need help. That’s where they can be collective. And we can improve our product.”

Simon Jordan:

“That’s fine Martin we are all agreeing with that [improving our product]…”

Martin Keown:

“The subjective decisions you have got to learn from…”

Simon Jordan:

“But you have got the culture of football…”

Martin Keown:

“It was two hands on his back!”

Simon Jordan:

“That’s fine Martin. That’s subjective.

“But you’ve got Gary Neville… if Gary Neville would happen to be the person that was the football expertise in that VAR room: he would have said that the push on Gabriel wasn’t a push.

“So what do you do with that then? Do you automate subjectivity?”

The other two run rings round Martin Keown and use his own arguments to prove him wrong, time and time again.

Taking into account that the Talksport video is edited down to 26 minutes, Martin Keown still couldn’t explain why the goal shouldn’t stand and why Arteta and Arsenal shouldn’t be punished.

I do wonder if Arsenal, their fans and ex-employees will ever let it go?

Perhaps if they get enough signatures they could have the matter debated in the House of Commons!

One of the things that made me laugh most was when Martin Keown was saying with a completely straight face that you can’t put your hands on someone’s back in the box. Hello, is this Saint Martin of Woolwich talking here? I know I am getting on a bit and my memory maybe isn’t so good anymore, but really, come on.

It’s time to move on Martin Keown and Arsenal friends, prepare yourselves for your next game, and start whipping a press campaign with your media buddies to get Manchester City a hefty points deduction so have more chance of winning the EPL this season.