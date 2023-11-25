Opinion

Mark Lawrenson has had his say on the Newcastle United situation

Mark Lawrenson has been talking about Newcastle United.

The former BBC Sport pundit looking at the NUFC situation with three and a half months of the season having flown by.

Newcastle taking on Chelsea later today.

A big game at St James’ Park for both sides.

Mark Lawrenson speaking to Paddy Power ahead of Newcastle v Chelsea:

“Newcastle have got all sorts of injury problems and they looked knackered when they lost at Bournemouth.

“Chelsea are on the up and that was a fab game, that 4-4 draw against Manchester City.

“I’m going to go for Chelsea.

“Whisper it, but it looks like they might have turned the corner.

“Prediction: Newcastle 1 Chelsea 2”

I find it pretty appalling how so many people, including Mark Lawrenson, don’t have any kind of serious issue with what is going on at Chelsea. even if you take just these last three transfer windows, the last 18 months, they have spent just a touch under a £billion, I think it is £940m.

It is taking some getting around this corner considering signing after signing they make, costs more than Newcastle’s record buy.

Yes that Man City match was great to watch but Chelsea still conceded four goals. Nobody doubts they have got some capable players in the attacking half WHEN they decide to give it a go. That has been the problem, certainly last season and much of this one. You have to doubt the character of so many of their players.

This is the full list of who Chelsea have won against in the Premier League this season – Fulham, Luton and Burnley, the sides who are 15th, 17th and 20th. The fourth of their four PL wins so far, came against Spurs. Spurs who saw key players forced off injured in the first half and despite going down to nine men, with 15 minutes to go it was still 1-1. Only suicidal defending with all the Spurs defence pushed up to the halfway line enabled Chelsea to take the lead. I watched the game on TV and Chelsea were terrible defending against nine men, Spurs had two or three great chances and Chelsea only scored their other two goals in the fourth and seventh minutes of added time.

If Chelsea did win today, it would be by a country mile be their very best victory of this Premier League season.

If Newcastle United win today, it won’t be their best win of the season so far. Never mind 4-1 against PSG in the Champions League or 3-0 at Old Trafford with a scratch side, you look at 5-1 against Villa and that last home game against Arsenal, when they had just a single tame effort on target.

In that most recent home match, Newcastle United had this eleven…

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron, Wilson, Gordon

My guess is that with Burn, Wilson and Longstaff probably not starting, we will see Livramento, Willock and Isak playing instead, along with the other eight, who were in the team that defeated Arsenal.

Newcastle had all sorts of injury problems but still beat Arsenal.

Yes the available Newcastle players were knackered by the time they got to Bournemouth BUT that was two weeks ago.

These past two weeks they have been on a rest and recovery mission and are now ready to go again.

Chelsea will, in my opinion, need to put in their best performance of the season so far if they are to potentially beat Newcastle United, even if they do play to that level then they still might lose.

In their last six domestic matches before drawing 4-4 at Chelsea, in three of those six games Man City had lost to Newcastle United, Arsenal and Wolves. It may have been a great watch but drawing at home to Man City isn’t such a stand out result as it may be at other times.

The desperation from the media to build up Chelsea and knock Newcastle United down, ahead of today’s game, has been epic.

Interesting to see how this plays out in reality, not in the imagination (dreams?) of Mark Lawrenson and others.