News

Marcel Bout agrees to join Newcastle United – Dutch media make public announcement

Marcel Bout has joined Newcastle United.

The Dutch media breaking the story.

AD report that Marcel Bout has agreed to take on the role of head of global scouting.

His job specifically to ‘Ensure that all talents between the ages of 16 and 23 are identified worldwide. These are players who are eligible for the first team at Newcastle.’

The Dutch media outlet reveal that Marcel Bout has actually already started his new job with Newcastle United and quote him:

“I have recently joined Newcastle Uniuted.

“The steady expansion of the club appeals to me.

“I’m also happy to be back in England and at Champions League level.”

The Newcastle United owners have made massive changes these past 25 months since taking over from Mike Ashley. They inherited a club that was run with a skeleton staff, not appropriate for any Premier League club, never mind one with serious ambition.

One area of huge change has been ongoing recruitment on a game changing scale, across all areas of the club, as they look to make Newcastle United competitive in every sector, on and off the pitch. The sheer number of additional staff from the most senior such as Dan Ashworth and Darren Eales, all the way down through the club / hierarchy, is understood to be in the hundreds.

Scouting and recruitment is just one area that has seen serious investment in terms of resources and number / quality of staff.

This recruitment across the club continues to be ongoing, with the determination of becoming the best and most successful club in the future.

AD report on Marcel Bout – 7 November 2023:

‘Newcastle United signs Dutchman Marcel Bout as ‘chief scout’

Newcastle United wants to structurally establish itself at the top of England and Europe in the coming years. A Dutchman will also play a leading role behind the scenes in this ambition. Marcel Bout will be head of global scouting.

Newcastle fell into the hands of foreign (Saudi) investors in 2021. Since then, there have been no random purchases, but targeted investments in the team. Last season, the Magpies secured participation in the Champions League for the first time in 20 years. The club management is now taking the next step. It is believed that Newcastle should have the best and broadest scouting network, regardless of which head coach is there.

Bout brings a lot of knowledge and experience with him. He previously worked in the same position at Manchester United for many years, until just before Erik ten Hag’s arrival in 2022. Bout settled in Manchester in 2014 as a member of coach Louis van Gaal’s staff. In 2016, he was the only one from the Dutch enclave to stay on at the request of the club management. Van Gaal was fine with that after his dismissal, just as had happened before at Bayern Munich.

Bout will operate from the Netherlands, with Schiphol as an international airport around the corner. Unlike abroad, Bout did not yet work in a prominent scouting role in the Netherlands. At Haarlem, Feyenoord, Volendam, AZ and Telstar he usually operated in the shadows in various positions of trainer, assistant trainer, recovery trainer, head of youth training and scout. Under Van Gaal he also made analyzes for the Dutch national team.’