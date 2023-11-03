Opinion

Manchester United only lost due to Saudi Arabia PIF bankrolling Newcastle United – Truth will out

If only Newcastle United hadn’t been so heavily bankrolled by the Saudi Arabia PIF, then Manchester United would now be in the last eight of the Carabao Cup.

This is a claim that I have seen a fair few times since Wednesday night at Old Trafford.

Mainly on social media, comment sections and suchlike, plus some clueless journalists.

The idea that no matter what mess Manchester United are in, it is the power of the Saudi Arabia PIF spending that made the difference.

An interesting viewpoint, mainly because it is laughable.

These are the eleven Newcastle United players who tore Manchester United apart, putting NUFC 3-0 up after an hour and then just a case of cruising through the remaining half hour.

Dubravka, Livramento, Krafth, Dummett, Almiron, Hall, Longstaff, Willock, Ritchie, Joelinton, Gordon

Matt Targett started of course but only a few minutes in was replaced by Almiron.

Which meant that eight of this Newcastle United team were already at St James’ Park BEFORE the Saudi Arabia PIF led takeover happened and of course, before Eddie Howe came in.

As we all know, the big reason why United crushed Man U in front of their own fans was Eddie Howe, NOT Saudi Arabia PIF.

Dubravka, Krafth, Dummett, Almiron, Longstaff, Willock, Ritchie and Joelinton were all at the club when Steve Bruce was in charge, yet Newcastle United were getting relegated for sure, NOT hammering Man U 3-0 at Old Trafford!

Six of those eight Newcastle United players Dubravka, Krafth, Dummett, Almiron, Longstaff, Ritchie) cost no more than £40m in total.

In contrast, I make it that just six of the Manchester United starters (Onana, Maguire, Casemiro, Antony, Mount, Martial) cost £400m+.

It was in reality such a massive mismatch on Wednesday night, in terms of the financials. However, desire and teamwork, plus a fair helping of ability, ensured it was Newcastle United who dominated, not a Manchester United team that has seen a fortune spent on it under the Glazers.

Another huge irony that is never spoken about by the media, is that Manchester United have banked fortunes for 16 seasons and counting thanks to cash from Saudi Arabia PIF! Yes their longest running sponsors are a Saudi Arabia PIF owned business, with a second PIF owned entity also ploughing a second sponsorship revenue stream these past six years or so. As I say, this Saudi Arabia PIF cash goes into Old Trafford every season and has done for over a decade and a half now, yet journalists refuse to cover that fact, for reasons unknown.

Yes, the Saudi Arabia PIF led Newcastle United ownership will undoubtedly be a key factor in helping United to move forward, on and off the pitch.

However, as Man U have shown, you can spend more money than all of the other clubs on transfer fees and wages, BUT if the people you have making the key decisions aren’t up to the job, then there is no guarantee of success.

The best investment the Saudi Arabia PIF led consortium have made since coming in, has been to appoint the likes of Eddie Howe and Dan Ashworth, plus of course paying off the likes of Steve Bruce.