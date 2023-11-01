Opinion

Manchester United humiliated! Newcastle United brilliant! There’s only one United…

Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 3 – Wednesday 1 November 8.15pm

The scoreline doesn’t do this justice.

Manchester United lucky to get nil, Newcastle United unlucky to get only three.

One set of players absolutely brilliant in their commitment and no little skill.

The other a total disgrace.

Eddie Howe must be so proud of these players, so professional and carrying out his plan to the fullest extent.

As for Erik ten Hag, surely a dead man walking.

If Sunday’s 3-0 defeat to Man City was a humiliation, what can you rate this one?

Eddie Howe playing basically a second team, making eight changes, yet totally outclassing Man U.

As for the commitment to the cause, well, as I indicated above, Newcastle United off the scale compared to the charlatans wearing red.

Some 7,300 Geordies there to see a famous win.

Two football clubs heading in very different directions.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 3 – Wednesday 1 November 8.15pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 28, Hall 36, Willock 60

Man U:

Possession was Man U 62% Newcastle 38%

Total shots were Man U 13 Newcastle 10

Shots on target were Man U 2 Newcastle 5

Corners Man U 5 Newcastle 2

Referee: Robert Jones

Attendance: 72,484 (NUFC 7,300)

Newcastle team v Wolves:

Dubravka, Livramento, Krafth, Dummett, Targett (Almiron 5), Hall (Burn 74), Longstaff, Willock (Brunoo 64), Ritchie (Trippier 75), Joelinton, Gordon (Wilson 64)

SUBS:

Karius, Lascelles, Diallo, Parkinson

