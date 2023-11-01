Manchester United humiliated! Newcastle United brilliant! There’s only one United…
Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 3 – Wednesday 1 November 8.15pm
The scoreline doesn’t do this justice.
Manchester United lucky to get nil, Newcastle United unlucky to get only three.
One set of players absolutely brilliant in their commitment and no little skill.
The other a total disgrace.
Eddie Howe must be so proud of these players, so professional and carrying out his plan to the fullest extent.
As for Erik ten Hag, surely a dead man walking.
If Sunday’s 3-0 defeat to Man City was a humiliation, what can you rate this one?
Eddie Howe playing basically a second team, making eight changes, yet totally outclassing Man U.
As for the commitment to the cause, well, as I indicated above, Newcastle United off the scale compared to the charlatans wearing red.
Some 7,300 Geordies there to see a famous win.
Two football clubs heading in very different directions.
Stats via BBC Sport:
Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 3 – Wednesday 1 November 8.15pm
Goals:
Newcastle United:
Almiron 28, Hall 36, Willock 60
Man U:
Possession was Man U 62% Newcastle 38%
Total shots were Man U 13 Newcastle 10
Shots on target were Man U 2 Newcastle 5
Corners Man U 5 Newcastle 2
Referee: Robert Jones
Attendance: 72,484 (NUFC 7,300)
Newcastle team v Wolves:
Dubravka, Livramento, Krafth, Dummett, Targett (Almiron 5), Hall (Burn 74), Longstaff, Willock (Brunoo 64), Ritchie (Trippier 75), Joelinton, Gordon (Wilson 64)
SUBS:
Karius, Lascelles, Diallo, Parkinson
Newcastle United upcoming matches:
Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports
Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports
Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 25 November 2023 – Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)
Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports
Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports
Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon
Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports
Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports
Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)
(W/C Monday 18 December 2023 – Carabao Cup quarter final)
Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)
Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon
Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports
(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)
Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports
