Manchester United game has to go ahead despite torrential rain – Great news for Newcastle United

Newcastle United face Manchester United on Saturday.

The Premier League game fast approaching as part of a tight full on schedule for Eddie Howe and his team, especially tough after such a full of game on Tuesday night, when the NUFC boss felt he had no alternative but to play all 11 starters for the full match.

However, maybe a nice extra helping hand coming via Manchester United.

They are in Istanbul tonight.

A game against Galatasaray that Manchester United have to win to stand any chance of qualifying from their Champions League group.

A lovely extra has been torrential rain ahead of this game in Turkey.

After a pitch inspection UEFA insisted the match will go ahead, the alternative could see major scheduling problems for UEFA and/or the Premier League:

“We are closely monitoring the weather forecast and at this time the match will go ahead as scheduled.”

As you can see, when the pitch inspection took place not long ago, it isn’t looking to have much ‘bounce’ in it.

Plus, heavy rain is continuing to fall.

Erik ten Hag having also to name his best available Man U eleven, despite facing Newcastle United on Saturday:

Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw; Amrabat, McTominay, Fernandes; Antony, Hojlund, Garnacho

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports