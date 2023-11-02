Opinion

Manchester United fans comments after Newcastle United humiliation – Tremendous!

Manchester United fans watched on as their team were totally humiliated on Wednesday night.

This following only three days after the humiliation against Manchester City.

Consecutive home defeats, six goals conceded and none scored!

Manchester United fans having plenty to say after this latest total embarrassment.

Manchester United fans giving their views after this Newcastle United hammering, commenting via their Red Cafe message board:

‘I was so busy today I totally forgot about this but I’ll take that as a blessing. Sorry to all those who had to suffer through it. It’s very sad when you’re beyond feeling disappointed. It’s just numbness now.’

‘Losing 3-0 against one of the top clubs is like 0-0. Also credit to us for not crumbling when they scored the third & and conceding another 3-4 goals. Credit to the lads for that as it showed great character considering past score lines where we’ve been battered.’

‘Thought we’d lose 3-1 to City and 3-2 to Newcastle but looks like I was optimistic.’

‘Newcastle didn’t even play that well.

Two of the goals absolute gifts and for their third, letting that pr.ck run most of the half and not get closed down with four players around him then just allowed a free shot on the D is inexcusable.

Our team looked miserable from the first minute and looks like they’ve given up on the manager…absolute ba.tards all of them. Only player who looked bothered was Hannibal. The rest can go f.ck themselves.

And Rashford and Fernandes were just as sh.t when they came on.’

‘What an awful side Newcastle put out as well, I was confident after seeing the teamsheet.’

‘Yet another dreadful performance, back to back 3-0 home defeats, I dunno who can replace him but ETH is looking as clueless as OGS & saying exactly the same things in his post match comments as Ole did.

People saying we need a reset, I thought the appointment of ETH was going to be that reset but apparently not.

Keep playing like this & we won’t even finish in the top half of the EPL table yet alone do anything else.’

‘We were c.ap, but Newcastle’s finishing was the kind of stuff you only see on YouTube videos. Whoever scored those goals will never score goals like that ever again in their careers.’

‘Team doesn’t know how to play with each other, the blame has to be laid on the coaching staff.

Has to be the worst performance this season And we sold too many tickets to Newcastle.’

‘Getting Ole’d before half time, f.cking embarrassing.

one of the worst performances I’ve ever had the displeasure to sit through. Left on 70 minutes for the first time ever.’

‘Woeful again. It’s probably time for a manager change, looks like he’s lost them, but I don’t see it happening due to the negotiations with Ratcliffe ongoing.

Obviously the ownership situation breeds uncertainty and apathy throughout the club.

Glazers are a curse on this once great club.

Bruno, Rashford etc aren’t consistent enough either for the team to really improve with them involved but we will have to stick it out until next summer at least.

The whole thing is rotten.’

‘Most could see a defeat on the cards tonight and yet that was still even more humiliating than feared. Total death spiral.’

‘The body language when that 3rd goal went in said it all. These players feel pathetic themselves, they don’t know what they are doing and just turning up for a paycheck. Manager is useless, he’s all talk. We can talk about last season but we hardly had a style. Other teams around us were failing. He then spent a tonne of money on his signings and we play worse. You can blame glazers and whatever all you want, fact is, the core of these players are poisonous to the club. They are the ones who refused to play for RR. He was right from the start, the club needs open heart surgery and the fans need it too now. There is zero hope. We should be throwing our shirts at this useless bunch of basta.ds. This club is not getting a single penny more from me.’

‘Didn’t watch it. Barely watched the derby. Much happier for it! Let the club rot along with the leeches I say. I will be back when they’re gone.’

‘Another game without a goal and /or a decent chance to score. What the hell is the plan to win games?’

‘It is pretty safe to say that this season is over. I urge everyone not to feel emotion when United plays. It has come to a time that every game that we play, I have zero confidence that we will win. I predict that Fulham will beat us but will not be surprised if we lose 2 or 3-0. I am in Asia, I shall not lose my sleep for United. Maybe Fergie can be the caretaker manager for 2 months and motivate the team to be at least decent.’

‘Ten Bob has that Rabbit In the Headlights look that Ole had at the End!

Newspapers, radio stations all saying that he has to go

it’s just a matter of time before he does just depends if he walks or is pushed.’

‘Get Roy Keane in as caretaker. Not because I think it would be a good idea, but at this point the only satisfaction I could gain from this season is seeing him rip these players a new one. ‘

‘We’ll be fine when we get those better fitting kits.’

‘A terribly coached team filled to the brim with has-beens and never-will-bes performs as expected. Worse, actually. In other news, the sky is blue.

That will be 400 million, thank you very much.

Undeniable trash.’

‘It’s impossible to watch this team these days.’

‘When I saw Newcastle’s lineup, i had a gut feeling it wasn’t the cup Eddie Howe was overlooking.’

‘Newcastle celebrating like they just won a cup.

ETH should make the players stand out on the pitch and watch that. The shameless bunch of underperforming lazy gowls.’

‘This was a second string Newcastle and we needed a reaction. Completely unacceptable.’

‘Thank god Newcastle didn’t start with a striker!’

‘We should get relegated to end this suffering.’

‘Didn’t even bother watching because I knew it would be a waste of time. I’m genuinely falling out of love with football at this stage because you at least need to have hope when things are bad.

I don’t think there is any hope though. No manager, no players can fix this mess, and it’ll be like this in this cancerous club until change happens at the top, which will likely be after I’m long gone.’

‘I’ll follow the club for life but cutting out 3 hours of my time each week to watch that dross isnt worth it.’

‘Relegation would be interesting. Imagine playing in the Championship. Something new for a change.’

‘That was appalling. Mitten is obviously right in saying the players are not responding to the manager. Did I imagine that ten Hag shook hands with the Newcastle players but ignored his own players?

There should be hell to pay in the home dressing room tonight. They should all be in for double sessions for the next few days. Also, fine the lot of them for lack of effort. Hit them in their pockets and shake the lethargy from them. This is a massive wake up call and the players and management need to respond.’

Stats via BBC Sport:

Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 3 – Wednesday 1 November 8.15pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 28, Hall 36, Willock 60

Man U:

Possession was Man U 62% Newcastle 38%

Total shots were Man U 13 Newcastle 10

Shots on target were Man U 2 Newcastle 5

Corners Man U 5 Newcastle 2

Referee: Robert Jones

Attendance: 72,484 (NUFC 7,300)

Newcastle team v Wolves:

Dubravka, Livramento, Krafth, Dummett, Targett (Almiron 5), Hall (Burn 74), Longstaff, Willock (Brunoo 64), Ritchie (Trippier 75), Joelinton, Gordon (Wilson 64)

SUBS:

Karius, Lascelles, Diallo, Parkinson

