Opinion

Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 3 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players

We asked Davey Hat-Trick to give us his match ratings and player comments after Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 3.

When I saw the teamsheet before we played Man City in the previous round, I feared the worst. When I saw this one, I felt worse.

Newcastle started with three left backs, two right backs and no striker, lost their actual left back after a minute, yet still put in a cohesive, fluent, dominant performance.

Man Utd fans will say they fielded a weakened team but ours was makeshift. Yet there was only one team in it. I’m proud of every one of them. As well-deserved a win as we’ve had.

A word for Eddie and the coaching staff. And that word is brilliant. Players who haven’t played for ages looked like regular first teamers. Players who were asked to play in unfamiliar positions looked like naturals.

A word for the ref. And that word is bottler. Hannibal should have been off after 17 minutes.

Player rating:

Martin Dubravka – 8

Like all of the players who came in to the side, our keeper looked like he’d been a regular fixture all season.

Only had to make a couple of saves but a clean sheet is a clean sheet. Pleased for him.

Tino Livramento – 9

Player of the Match in the previous round and same again this time for me.

Kept his concentration and energy levels throughout the game. Fantastic run and assist for Miggy’s goal

Emil Krafth – 8

I think we’ve had three prime ministers since this fella started a game.

I thought he might be a liability but he fitted in seamlessly. Really pleased to see him back. He’s a good player, you know. Hats off.

Paul Dummett – 8

Dummett had to be at his very best against Man City in the previous round.

He didn’t tonight, but if manure hardly get a chance all game, your defence has done its job.

Matt Targett N/A (Not on long enough to judge)

Did his hamstring on his first challenge. Newcastle will need to put an extension on the sick bay at this rate.

Sean Longstaff – 8

Proudly wearing the captain’s armband and his team did him proud. His usual busy self.

Better than any of manure’s midfielders.

Nowhere near good enough for England of course. Not while Kalvin Phillips and Jordan Henderson continue to dominate world football.

Joe Willock – 8

Lively from the start.

Took on more responsibility for driving the team in the absence of many first teamers.

Scored a lovely goal. Has come back at a good time. The fixtures and injuries are mounting.

Lewis Hall – 8

Started in midfield but found himself at left back after a minute.

Had a great game. Scored the second with a smartly-hit volley. Tired, but he’ll be pleased with his contribution, I was.

Matt Ritchie – 7

Another player that had to dust the cobwebs off his boots.

Didn’t make a huge contribution in my view but in no way let the side down. Put in a couple of decent crosses before we put a striker on.

Anthony Gordon – 8

Out of position – he’s not a number 9 – but stuck to the task and ran his boots off.

Joelinton – 8

A tower of strength.

Bossed the midfield.

Did well to win the ball for Willock’s goal.

Easy to see why the fans love Joe. Strong as an ox. Fit as a fiddle. Cool as a cucumber.

SUBS:

Miguel Almiron – 8

Subbed on before his backside had touched the bench and played down the left for a change.

Full of energy and scored a great goal to get the party started.

Callum Wilson – 6

The fun was largely over when he joined the fray.

Kept the manure defence honest and what I was most pleased about was that he avoided injury.

Bruno Guimaraes – 6

Looked classier than any of Man U’s allegedly world class talent and barely had to work hard to do that. A decent little workout.

Dan Burn – 6

Game over when he came on.

Like many of our defenders, didn’t need to do much to help Newcastle keep a clean sheet.

Kieran Trippier – 6

A cameo, but a good one, hit the ground running and played like Kieran Trippier.

He’s just a fine footballer.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 3 – Wednesday 1 November 8.15pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 28, Hall 36, Willock 60

Man U:

Possession was Man U 62% Newcastle 38%

Total shots were Man U 13 Newcastle 10

Shots on target were Man U 2 Newcastle 5

Corners Man U 5 Newcastle 2

Referee: Robert Jones

Attendance: 72,484 (NUFC 7,300)

Newcastle team v Wolves:

Dubravka, Livramento, Krafth, Dummett, Targett (Almiron 5), Hall (Burn 74), Longstaff, Willock (Brunoo 64), Ritchie (Trippier 75), Joelinton, Gordon (Wilson 64)

SUBS:

Karius, Lascelles, Diallo, Parkinson

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 November 2023 – Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

(W/C Monday 18 December 2023 – Carabao Cup quarter final)

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

(These Newcastle United fans were a disgrace just ahead of Manchester United getting hammered – Read HERE)

(Manchester United humiliated! Newcastle United brilliant! There’s only one United… Read HERE)

(Newcastle United get Chelsea – Carabao Cup quarter-final draw – Read HERE)