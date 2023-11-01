Opinion

Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 3 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction

Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 3 – Wednesday 1 November 8.15pm

Eddie Howe absolutely brilliant.

His players the same, what a superb night”

Nat Seaton:

‘Did that really happen?!?!

Finally I got to see us win at Old Trafford after all these years. And what a win!

Absolutely buzzing and still can’t quite believe it.

In all honesty when I saw the team I thought ‘oh no!’ how they proved me wrong.

It will all be about how poor Man United were, but the night was all about US.

Thank you so much for a night I will never forget.’

Matt Busby said to Joe Harvey:

‘I’ve never enjoyed any previous visits to Old Trafford but my goodness, I didn’t want that to end this evening.

Absolutely fantastic performance from our supposed second string.

How many heroes were on that park tonight?

HTL.’

Billy Miller:

‘Treble winners, dispatched. Carabao Cup holders, annihilated. Give us Liverpool next please.

Wasn’t too bothered about the outcome of this match initially but boy was that enjoyable.

Just hope it doesn’t mean the end of Ten Hag. Would like him to still be in charge when we play them next month.

Unless Bruce is going to be his replacement of course.

Anyone that tells you this only happened because it was a weakened Man Utd side, just consider this.

They had a player in Casemiro who has 7 more international caps than our entire starting outfield team put together.

In fact, it was so comfortable at the end I was sad enough to tally up all the caps from their starting outfield 10 and they have 331. 4.9 times more than our starting outfield 10 and none of their players are uncapped.

I know it doesn’t mean much but it shows this was no group of inexperienced kids that we battered.

Outstanding assist from Livramento.

Fantastic goal from Hall.

A lovely solo effort from Willock too. And there was be bemoaning our lack of depth a week or so ago.

More important games coming up though.

That’s Man Utd repaid for the final.

Now let’s do the same to Arsenal and Dortmund to repay their recent victories at our fortress.’

Tony Mallabar:

‘Gail Platt, Frank from Shameless, Mark Goldbridge, Barry Neville, your boys took one hell of a beating.

At what point does nice guy Eddie get some credit.

Fear nobody, respect everyone.’

David Punton:

‘Eight changes, injury crisis, and then Manchester United destroyed in their own back yard.

A magical and historic night for the Magpies as we complete another mission impossible in the league cup.

We’ve beaten them easy – with no striker, no centres halves and changes all over the place.

Sweet revenge for Wembley.

In a week when there was much debate about what was the need to sign Livramento and Hall, it’s typical Newcastle, as both said players go on to have amazing games.

The returning Joe Willock sealed it after the break.

A game that will ling long in the memory. Progress in the league cup is welcome distraction, even if we are stretched.’

Jamie Smith:

‘Wow!

Did not expect that when we all saw a relative mish mash of a team sent out.

Outstanding performances from both Hall and Livramento were anchors for this performance, with Almiron fulfilling the football certainty that early subs always score.

I’m writing this before the draw, which will affect the mood massively.

Just want a home draw in that Christmas week but someone seems intent on making this league cup run a bit tricky for us.’

Bazoox:

‘I told you all we could do this ramshackle mob.

I believe in Eddie Howe and this splendid bunch of hungry footballers.

I don’t give a monkeys who we get next.

We shouldn’t get too carried away all the same because Man Utd are rubbish.

At least this is more revenge for last season;s Cup Final result.

Every man representing the Toon did his bit.

Welcome back to a proper team Martin Dubravka.’

GToon:

‘When the takeover happened it was nights like tonight that I hoped might happen.

This was immense and the first statement victory under Eddie.

We’ve had our wins but to go away and roast manyoo at their ground was amazing.

And it should have been 4 or 5.

Get the … in.’

Brian Standen:

‘So we put out a weakened team and still blow Man Utd away…. Times are changing.

Great to see Matt Ritchie and Krafth have great games but how good is Tino?

Can’t overstate how good this was.

Fairly sure Ten Hag will get sacked tomorrow…’

Simon Ritter:

‘As comprehensive an away victory against a so-called top team as I can remember in more than 50 years of supporting the one true United.

In reality, we beat a pathetic rabble of disjointed, underperforming also-rans.

We outfought, outplayed and outran opponents who looked as though they had given up even before we scored our first with a typical smooth finish from Super Miggy Almiron.

Anyone unaware of the fixture would have thought it was a top-flight team dominating a lower-league outfit.

Great to see Lewis Hall smash in the second with a spectacular volley; even better that a fit-again Joe Willock fired home the clincher after making the sort of lung-bursting run that typified his play last season.

They say revenge is a dish best served cold. The weather was mild enough for a few of our 7,000 travelling supporters to shed their tops in celebration but there was no doubting their pleasure at the final whistle.

And for those fans who bemoaned Eddie’s selection an hour before kick-off, hang your heads in shame. Every player in black and white was a hero this evening.’

Stats via BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 28, Hall 36, Willock 60

Man U:

Possession was Man U 62% Newcastle 38%

Total shots were Man U 13 Newcastle 10

Shots on target were Man U 2 Newcastle 5

Corners Man U 5 Newcastle 2

Referee: Robert Jones

Attendance: 72,484 (NUFC 7,300)

Newcastle team v Wolves:

Dubravka, Livramento, Krafth, Dummett, Targett (Almiron 5), Hall (Burn 74), Longstaff, Willock (Brunoo 64), Ritchie (Trippier 75), Joelinton, Gordon (Wilson 64)

SUBS:

Karius, Lascelles, Diallo, Parkinson

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 November 2023 – Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

(W/C Monday 18 December 2023 – Carabao Cup quarter final)

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

