Major official Newcastle United injury update on Friday – Ahead of Chelsea match

Friday morning has seen an official Newcastle United injury update delivered.

NUFC up against Chelsea.

A 3pm kick-off on Saturday at St James’ Park

Newcastle United would move seven points clear of Chelsea if winning, plus potentially just three points off the top four.

For Eddie Howe, hoping to build on an excellent last twelve weeks.

Wins over Arsenal, Man U, Palace, PSG, Burnley, Manchester City, Sheffield United and Brentford, plus draws at Molineux, London Stadium and the San Siro. With only defeats to Dortmund (twice) and Bournemouth in the last fourteen matches.

Obviously the big negative has been a growing list of unavailable players.

This is how it looked before Bournemouth and then of course Miguel Almiron forced off with injury during that last match.

Botman – Injured

Targett – Injured

Tonali – Banned

Burn – Injured

Bruno – Suspended

Isak – Injured

Anderson – Injured

Murphy – Injured

Barnes – Injured

Manquillo – Injured

Wilson – Injured

So how do we stand now ahead of facing Chelsea?

Speaking on Friday morning, Eddie Howe giving an official Newcastle United injury update on the following.

Bruno Guimaraes now free from suspension.

Fabian Schar – Eddie Howe says he is fine, the NUFC defender having sat out the three Switzerland matches as a ‘precaution, not because of injury’, which will hopefully ensure he is now 100% for the proper stuff.

Alexander Isak – The Head Coach says he ‘Doesn’t want to give too much away…’

Miguel Almiron – Howe says he is fine now.

Sven Botman – Eddie Howe hoping it is ‘not too long before he rejoins group training pretty quickly, but there’s a chance that may not happen…’

Sean Longstaff – The NUFC boss says he will check on the midfielder ahead of tomorrow.

Kieran Trippier – Eddie Howe says he is fine despite coming home early from England squad (said to be for a personal matter).

Lewis Hall – Howe confirming he can’t play tomorrow as on loan from Chelsea currently.