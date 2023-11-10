News

Major official Newcastle United injury update on Friday – Ahead of Bournemouth match

Friday morning has seen an official Newcastle United injury update delivered.

NUFC up against Bournemouth.

A 5.30pm kick-off on Saturday down on the south coast.

Newcastle United would move to within one point of the top four if other results also go their way, as well as of course getting a win at Bournemouuth.

For Eddie Howe, hoping to build on an excellent last ten weeks.

Wins over Arsenal, Man U, Palace, PSG, Burnley, Manchester City, Sheffield United and Brentford, plus draws at Molineux, London Stadium and the San Siro. With only the double header defeats to Dortmund in the last thirteen matches.

Obviously the big negative has been a growing list of unavailable players, so how do we stand now ahead of facing Bournemouth?

Botman – Injured

Targett – Injured

Tonali – Banned

Burn – Injured

Bruno – Suspended

Isak – Injured

Anderson – Injured

Murphy – Injured

Barnes – Injured

Manquillo – Injured

We also have to wait to see whether Callum Wilson will be involved, having been forced off with a ‘tight hamstring’ halfway through Tuesday’s match in Dortmund.

Friday morning seeing Eddie Howe say he will see how Wilson does in training today…

The ‘good’ news is that the Head Coach says there are ‘no fresh injuries’ following the away match in Germany.

So ten Newcastle United players definitely missing tomorrow, possible eleven.

Speaking on Friday morning, Eddie Howe giving an official Newcastle United injury update, extra availability info on top of what we already knew:

“I don’t want to build it up to be any more than it [Newcastle United missing players] is.

“I want to focus on the game.

“The players we have that are fit I still believe are good enough if we are at our best levels.

“Callum has a tight hamstring.

“We are doing various tests on him, we will see how he does this morning before making a decision on the game.

“Other than that, we have no fresh injuries from the other night.”