Major official Newcastle United injury update on Friday – Ahead of Arsenal match

Friday morning has seen an official Newcastle United injury update delivered.

NUFC up against Arsenal.

A 5.30pm kick-off on Saturday at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United would move to within four points of Arsenal if getting a home win.

For Eddie Howe, hoping to build on an excellent last couple of months.

Wins over Man U, Palace, PSG, Burnley, Manchester City, Sheffield United and Brentford, plus draws at Molineux, London Stadium and the San Siro. With only that one unlucky defeat in the last eleven matches to Borussia Dortmund.

Obviously the big negative has been a growing list of unavailable players, so how do we stand now ahead of facing Arsenal?

Speaking on Friday morning, Eddie Howe giving an official Newcastle United injury update, extra availability info on top of what we already knew, all of which appears to leave things looking like this:

(Eddie Howe on) Matt Targett:

“It doesn’t look good.

“He is having his scan today so we will know more today.

“When you have a hamstring injury you fear the worst.

“It is a real blow to lose him, he is a top player.”

Alexander Isak

Eddie Howe saying on Friday morning that the striker is on course with recovery from his groin issue, Isak expected back for Chelsea at home, in 22 days time.

Jacob Murphy

Set to be out until the new year.

Sven Botman

This morning’s update not so good. Eddie Howe admitting Sven Botman could need knee surgery, if the problem doesn’t clear up over the course of these next few weeks

Lewis Miley

Recovering from glandular fever and another hopefully returning after the November international break.

Harvey Barnes

It was expected to be the new year with his foot injury, Eddie Howe though last week said possibly late December.

Elliot Anderson

Last Friday morning the Head Coach updating, saying we are looking at a couple of months absence for Anderson with a back problem.

Sandro Tonali

His ban has now started, so he can’t play again until 27 August 2024.

Nick Pope and Fabian Schar

Eddie Howe asked if there were any concerns on these two players, with both missing from the matchday squad at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

The Head Coach saying Nick Pope is fine, just a case of giving him a shift off and the chance for Dubravka to get some minutes.

Whilst with Fabian Schar, Eddie Howe saying it wasn’t anything to worry about, just the player a ‘little under the weather’, although I think the reality was simply anyway that Schar was never going to be playing this one, getting a rest along with the likes of Burn, Trippier and Lascelles with so many big matches in swift succession, with others getting the chance of a game.

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 November 2023 – Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 19 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports