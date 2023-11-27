News

Luis Enrique says PSG fans need to be more passionate than usual if they are to beat Newcastle United

Luis Enrique has been speaking to the media today.

The PSG manager talking about the PSG v Newcastle United match.

Tuesday night sees the two clubs meet in a match which could prove pivotal for both clubs, in terms of qualifying for the knockout stages.

Luis Enrique has pleaded with the PSG fans to be more passionate than usual to help their team win.

Luis Enrique speaking to the media on Monday ahead of PSG v Newcastle United, quotes via Get French Football News – 27 November 2023:

“We know that we have to be ready [for Newcastle United].

“The competition could be very short for us.

“With only a few games left in a very complicated group and a very tight table.

“Their [Newcastle United’s] physical data is always at this level.

“They are always very strong physically and they put pressure on the opposition.

“We know we have to be ready.

“Tomorrow’s match could be decisive.

“I’m convinced that my team is ready to play tomorrow and be competitive.

“We need a stadium and a crowd that are more passionate than usual.

“We’re going to play it like a final.”