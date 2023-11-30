News

Look at the brass neck of Luis Enrique! I truly believe football is a very unfair sport

Luis Enrique has been talking about Tuesday night’s match at the Parc des Princes.

The brass neck of the PSG manager.

His take on the match is ‘I truly believe football is a very unfair sport’ BUT he believes this applies to PSG!

Luis Enrique not acknowledging how bad that penalty decision was, instead saying how ‘unfair’ it was because they had been the better team which created more chances

When asked specifically about that horrendous penalty decision by the match officials that saved him and his team, Luis Enrique arrogantly dismissive of the reality and declaring ‘This is football, it is not basketball. I am not dedicated to looking at the VAR, my job is to coach my team.’

When defining what is and isn’t ‘unfair’ in relation to Tuesday’s match, only trolls, mackems and PSG fans would be talking about ‘unfair’ from a PSG perspective.

Yes, playing at home PSG were the better team, with more possession and more chances, however, we all knew this would be the case.

The stats are massively deceptive though.

Newcastle United were very competitive in the first half, following the opening ten minutes when PSG looked for an early advantage. Isak missed a massive chance created by Almiron, shooting over the bar from only around eight yards out, before then not long after finishing a move where Livramento and Almiron played key roles. Newcastle were more than a match for PSG as they frequently looked dangerous on the break. The second half was of course very different and Eddie Howe looking to sit back and see the match / victory home, which would have happened if not for ridiculously eight minutes to be added (very very rare in Champions League matches unless some seriously long stoppages) and then the penalty award six minutes into the eight.

As I say, the stats are deceptive.

PSG were the dominant team BUT talk of 31 ‘shots at goal’ is laughable. PSG became increasingly frustrated at not being able to break down the away side and repeatedly shot wildly from distance as they lost patience. I reckon probably at least 20 of those 31 ‘shots at goal’ were high or wide, or both!

The stats actually do point to this having been no kind of overwhelming hanging on situation in terms of actual massive threats on target. The stats showing PSG had a corner advantage of 6 v 2 and efforts on target of 7 v 2.

Neither of these are extreme and are the kind of stats you regularly get for home v away sides.

Nick Pope was class but apart from that world class point blank save, I reckon he maybe made two or three good ones that you’d be confident of him saving every time, plus two or three that were never going to be conceded by any keeper. Plus the seventh shot on target was the penalty that should have never been awarded.

As I say, PSG were the better team but apart from that one worldie save from Pope, there was nothing extreme about anything else that happened in the match, certainly not for Luis Enrique to be moaning about!

I also think it shows how much the media dictate what we talk about, when you look at that incident when (I think it was) Anthony Gordon was through on goal but prevented doing so by last man Skriniar who as he fell over then stopped the ball with his arm. It had to be a red card (he was already on a yellow anyway) and totally ironic, some might say… ‘unfair’, that it then ended up such a laughable ‘handball’ decision to come to the rescue of Luis Enrique and PSG.

Luis Enrique giving his thoughts on PSG 1 Newcastle 1:

“I truly believe football is a very unfair sport.

“But that is what makes it special, without disrespecting other sports.

“It’s a match we should have won right from the start.

“We had far more chances than our opponent.

“We had a lot more possession in the opponent’s half and many more shots on target.

“In short, we were the better side.

“But if you don’t convert, if you don’t score, you don’t win.

“And tonight, when everything seemed lost, we ended up scoring from a penalty in the last minute.

“And I have to thank the crowd, who pushed us all the way, even when we were behind.

“It’s incredible, thank you to everyone.

“It’s curious because now it’s entirely in our hands.

“If we win in Dortmund, we’ll finish top.

“But at the same time, with a draw, we could be knocked out.

“We could even qualify by losing if the other match ends in a draw.

“We were handed the ‘group of death’ and now we understand why.

“But what’s important is that we only rely on ourselves and the objective is to win in Dortmund.”

Luis Enrique asked specifically about the disgraceful decision to award the penalty that saved PSG:

‘This is football, it is not basketball.

“I am not dedicated to looking at the VAR, my job is to coach my team.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

PSG 1 Newcastle 1 – Tuesday 28 November 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 24

PSG:

Mbappe 90+8 pen

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was PSG 72% Newcastle 28%

Total shots were PSG 31 Newcastle 5

Shots on target were PSG 7 Newcastle 2

Corners were PSG 6 Newcastle 2

Referee: Szymon Marciniak

Newcastle team v PSG:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon, Isak

Unused subs:

Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Hall, Huntley, Ndiweni, Parkinson

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports