Opinion

Lady luck must have had her flight cancelled by Ryanair

Ok, before everybody starts wetting the bed, we didn’t play that badly.

Obviously winning, or just not getting beaten, would have been a better option but that didn’t happen.

This time lady luck must have had her flight cancelled by Ryanair.

The positive points from this are that we held our own for periods of the match, we just could not get that final pass right and more importantly, couldn’t get the ball in the back of the Dortmund net.

The other positive point to this is that we now know that Tino Livramento can seemingly play right back and left back equally well and that he and Tripps can seemingly interchange at will. Now that is something to be excited about!

Up front there was lots of endeavour but perhaps not quite enough guile to get in behind or through Dortmund. Perhaps on another day things would have been different but sadly they weren’t.

Maybe for game such as this you really need the talents of Isak, rather than the hard work of Wilson or Gordon.

I felt a bit sorry for Lewis Hall as I really thought the booking was harsh and he was always likely to get taken off at half time after that.

As earlier mentioned, Tino and Tripps bossed it, swapping positions between left back and right back, so at least we gained some extra options if our injury crisis further worsens. Hopefully not.

Young Lewis Miley came on and didn’t look out of place so that is also a positive. In fact, none of substitutions were negative. Back in the days of the Greggs Platinum Card holder he probably would have brought on an extra defender rather than trying to salvage the point like we needed to.

Thankfully those days are over and despite conceding a second goal we continued to compete until the final whistle. The lads gave their all and we can’t ask for more than that. Remember, all we wanted was a team that tries.

I hope that everybody who went to Dortmund had a good time and at least managed to enjoy the local beers with their mates, even if the match itself didn’t go the way we wanted on the night.

So we need to cross our fingers and toes, wear our lucky socks / underwear and do whatever else is sacred to you, hoping that we can do to PSG and AC Milan what we did to Manchesters City and United and Arsenal.

Let us hope for the quick return to fitness of some of our key players and hope that next time the gods of football are on our side.

Howay the lads

Stats via BBC Sport:

Borussia Dortmund 2 Newcastle 0 – Tuesday 7 November 5.45pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Borussia Dortmund:

Fullkrug 26, Brandt 79

Possession was Dortmund 46% Newcastle 54%

Total shots were Dortmund 17 Newcastle 10

Shots on target were Dortmund 8 Newcastle 5

Corners were Dortmund 7 Newcastle 4

Referee: Alejandro José Hernández Hernández

Newcastle team v Borussia Dortmund:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Hall (Almiron 45), Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Livramento, Willock (Miley 81), Wilson (Gordon 45)

SUBS:

Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, De Bolle, Parkinson

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 November 2023 – Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports